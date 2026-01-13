Picard / SynCardia Featured on the Cruxx of MedTech Podcast

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced the launch of the Cruxx to MedTech Podcast discussing series exploring the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (STAH) and the next generation, fully implantable Emperor device through the lens of patients and management.

Anchored by a powerful patient survival story, the series highlights the real-world impact of the STAH on patients facing end stage heart failure. The discussion then turns to SynCardia System’s / Picard Medical’s CEO, Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg who outlines the Company’s STAH platform and its next generation fully implantable Emperor system. Management highlights the clear differentiation of STAH compared to other approaches, the Company’s long-term vision to create a true alternative to heart transplantation, and the significant commercial opportunity driven by the global shortage of donor hearts.

The podcast will be available for download and streaming on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts and available directly on Cruxx’s website here: https://www.thisiscruxx.com/content-hub/

About Cruxx

Cruxx is a medical technology search and capital advisory firm on a mission to place MedTech pioneers in transformative roles that help people live longer. With a focus on critical fields such as cardiovascular, surgical robotics, neurotechnology, AI, and digital health, Cruxx partners with founders, executives, and investors to build leadership teams and accelerate life-changing innovation. For information, visit: www.thisiscruxx.com

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

