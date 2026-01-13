InformData Appoints Danny O’Toole as Chief Product & Data Officer and Reddy Shivampet as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Data Innovation

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InformData , a trusted leader in delivering verifiable people data for businesses, today announced the appointments of Danny O'Toole as Chief Product & Data Officer and Reddy Shivampet as Chief Technology Officer. These strategic hires reinforce InformData's commitment to connecting businesses with verifiable, real-time people data through seamless integration into vast data sets, precise data aggregation and normalization, and applications for background screening, risk management, and compliance.

"Danny and Reddy are exceptional leaders whose expertise in data, AI, and scalable technology will accelerate our ability to lead the industry forward," said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of InformData. "As we advance verifiable people data solutions for risk monitoring and compliance, their combined ability to build platforms that deliver real impact will empower our clients to act with greater speed and confidence in an increasingly complex landscape."

O'Toole joins from First Advantage, where he led data, AI, and product development for verifications and criminal screening solutions, including the development of the company’s SmartHub solution. Prior to First Advantage, O'Toole worked alongside Feigenson at Nielsen, where he pioneered data-driven approaches to measurement and analytics. Having built scaled data platforms in highly regulated environments requiring strict compliance and consumer consent, he brings a track record of elevating product and data strategies through innovative problem-solving and customer-centric design.

"I'm thrilled to join InformData at this pivotal moment," said O'Toole. "The intersection of AI, data strategy, and human-centered product design has never been more critical. I'm energized to work with this talented team to elevate our data and product capabilities and deliver solutions that truly guide how our clients make their most important decisions."

Shivampet brings extensive experience leading technology organizations at both private equity-backed and public companies. Most recently, he served as CTO of DataLink in the healthcare data sector. Shivampet has also held CTO and senior technology leadership positions at Dun & Bradstreet and Nielsen, where he built digital measurement systems and developed innovative real-time store shelf inventory management technology. Throughout his career, Shivampet has specialized in creating secure, compliant, and scalable technology platforms that deliver advanced solutions in highly regulated markets.

"I'm excited to step into the CTO role and leverage my experience building scalable, transformative technology solutions," said Shivampet. "InformData has a tremendous foundation, and I look forward to advancing our technical capabilities to deliver the real-time, reliable insights our clients need to succeed."

These strategic hires reinforce InformData’s continued investment in progressing the industry, leveraging the latest in AI-enabled technology and unique data solutions to deliver trusted, reliable access to verifiable people data.

About InformData

InformData connects businesses to verifiable people data, providing seamless access to the verifiable people data they need to build secure, trust-filled environments. By leveraging deep data connections, InformData delivers comprehensive identity, credential, and behavioral data across both domestic and global markets .