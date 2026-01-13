Ontra Launches Novel Reverse KYC Solution Built for Private Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontra, the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets, today announced the general availability of its fully outsourced third-party Know Your Customer (KYC) product. The solution further expands Ontra’s platform for automating critical negotiation, compliance, and governance workflows, reinforcing its position as a global leader. KYC allows leading private market firms to entrust yet another important workflow to Ontra, enabling them to focus on higher-value initiatives.

“Our customers are constantly looking for ways to move faster amidst increased market complexity. Ontra’s KYC solution frees them from a persistent operational burden,” said Troy Pospisil, Ontra CEO and Founder. “With KYC, you get a dedicated team backed by the leading platform built for the private markets. It’s a step-change in how firms handle a critical part of their business.”

Fund managers are dealing with a relentless and growing volume of inbound KYC requests across strategies as they manage multi-entity structures, credit facilities, and are onboarded by third-party vendors. This process is an operational drain, forcing internal teams to spend an increasing amount of time on third-party KYC requests, each with its own format and scope.

With Ontra’s KYC solution, fund managers can entrust their end-to-end KYC process to a deeply experienced team that handles counterparty correspondence from initiation to clearance. This flexible team acts as an extension of a firm’s staff, operating from a pre-agreed playbook that drives response standardization and minimizes escalations. This results in accelerated clearance times and a predictable, controlled cost structure that scales with the needs of fund managers.

"Ontra's Reverse KYC service has fundamentally improved how Blue Owl manages KYC clearance," said Andrew Morris, Managing Director at Blue Owl. "The Ontra team's deep expertise, fast response times, and organized execution mean we can rely on them for everything from straightforward refreshes to time-sensitive, complex multi-lender transactional clearances — and we're excited to deepen our partnership with Ontra as they accelerate more of our critical workflows."

Ontra’s KYC solution is a fully outsourced compliance service that includes:

Dedicated KYC Analyst: An experienced analyst owns each request from initiation to clearance, handling coordination, documentation, and counterparty correspondence, and escalating only when necessary.

An experienced analyst owns each request from initiation to clearance, handling coordination, documentation, and counterparty correspondence, and escalating only when necessary. Custom Playbooks: Each firm operates from a tailored playbook that defines positions, templates, and escalation rules, driving response standardization and reducing unnecessary back-and-forth.

Each firm operates from a tailored playbook that defines positions, templates, and escalation rules, driving response standardization and reducing unnecessary back-and-forth. Centralized Knowledge Base: Ontra’s analysts maintain a single source of truth for each customer’s KYC data, ensuring consistent, complete, and up-to-date responses across counterparties and over time.

Ontra’s analysts maintain a single source of truth for each customer’s KYC data, ensuring consistent, complete, and up-to-date responses across counterparties and over time. Predictable Pricing and Scalable Support: With transparent, per-request pricing and the ability to scale with volume, firms can manage budgets while meeting surges in demand without hiring additional staff or relying on outside counsel.





KYC demonstrates Ontra's commitment to building solutions in close partnership with customers to address the private markets’ most pressing workflow challenges.

About Ontra

Ontra is the leader in AI-powered solutions for the private markets. Powered by industry-leading AI, data from over 2 million contracts, and a global network of legal professionals, Ontra automates critical private market workflows across the fund lifecycle. Ontra’s solutions transform unstructured data trapped in static documents into actionable intelligence, enabling firms to accelerate contracts, streamline compliance, and automate entity management. Trusted by more than 1,000 global GPs, investment banks, law firms, and advisors – including nine of the top ten PEI-ranked firms worldwide – Ontra helps firms focus on what’s important. Learn more at www.ontra.ai.