BOS Secures $540,000 Order from a Leading Retail Chain Client

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC) announced today that its RFID division has secured a $540,000 order from a major Israeli retail chain customer. The order is for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

Uzi Parizat, BOS' Vice President of the RFID Division, commented: "I am delighted to expand our partnership with one of Israel's largest and most successful retail chains. Our relationship with this client has evolved progressively according to our business strategy: we initially began by providing inventory control services for their stores, then expanded to supply automation packing equipment for their logistics center, and are now further extending our partnership to include automatic data capture equipment needed to track store inventory. Our comprehensive offering and ability to grow with our clients' needs was a key competitive advantage in winning this bid, and I believe there will be additional extensions to this order."

Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We see a recovery in the commercial segment in Israel that is positively affecting our RFID division. We also continue to see opportunities for growth across all of our end markets, including aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing and retail. We expect to provide our initial 2026 outlook in the first quarter, intending to continue our growth trajectory as we further globalize and diversify our business."

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.



For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-54-252-5925