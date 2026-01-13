Aboard Accelerates Data-Driven Impact for Leading Community Health Organization with AI-Powered Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ab oard , a premier provider of AI-accelerated software development, today announced a strategic partnership with a major national organization dedicated to empowering community-based health services. This collaboration is transforming how hundreds of affiliated health and social service providers leverage data to maximize their impact and improve constituent outcomes.

Aboard is building a secure, HIPAA-compliant, shared data platform that will replace siloed, manual data management with a centralized system for actionable insights. This platform is designed to accelerate strategic, data-driven decision-making, allowing the partner organization and its network to amplify their growth and impact within the communities they serve.

For organizations operating in the complex health tech and community support space, the challenge of building sophisticated, compliant technology is often a significant barrier. By leveraging Aboard’s AI-accelerated development methodology, the partner organization is receiving a highly complex, customized, and secure platform in a fraction of the time and cost associated with a traditional software build. This approach demonstrates Aboard’s unique value proposition for health tech companies seeking to innovate rapidly while ensuring regulatory compliance and data security.

“It’s incredibly satisfying to bring the raw power of AI to data-driven, fully compliant healthcare applications,” said Paul Ford, Co-founder of Aboard. “By using our platform, we can bring healthcare the best of both worlds—the rapid development of software that is predictable and accurate, with the flexibility of AI throughout the process. Our partnership is a perfect example of how Aboard’s AI-accelerated process can deliver enterprise-grade, compliant, and transformative technology solutions. We can help this vital organization move from data management to data-driven action, setting a new standard for efficiency and efficacy in the non-profit and community health sectors.”

Aboard’s success in delivering this critical platform underscores its capability to solve complex data infrastructure challenges for high-stakes businesses within the health technology ecosystem. Other health tech companies looking to rapidly deploy compliant, secure, and custom-built digital solutions can leverage Aboard's methodology to achieve faster market entry, reduced development costs, and a clear path to data-driven operational excellence.

