Port Saint John Completes CAD$247m West Side Modernization, Supported by DP World Investment

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port Saint John – in partnership with DP World as terminal operator, the Government of Canada, and the Government of New Brunswick – today marked the completion of its West Side Modernization Project, a major infrastructure milestone that strengthens the port’s role as a high-performance east coast gateway.

The CAD$247 million project was delivered through a three-way public-private partnership supported by more than CAD$75 million in terminal investments made by DP World between 2022 and 2025, reflecting the company’s long-term operational partnership and confidence in Saint John’s growth trajectory.

Susan Holt, Premier of New Brunswick, said: “This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve when we invest in our people and our economy. The West Side Modernization Project is driving economic growth, creating hundreds of good paying jobs for New Brunswickers, and positioning our province as a key player and gateway in Canada’s supply chain. By supporting projects like this, we are building stronger communities and securing a brighter future for generations to come.”

The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State, Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions and MP for Saint John–Kennebecasis, said: “I am proud to have helped deliver this historic funding for Port Saint John, one of the fastest-growing ports in the country. Our new government’s first federal budget builds on this by investing $5 billion in the new Trade Diversification Corridors Fund. As announced in November, this Fund will invest in projects like the proposed Saint John Trade Corridor project and others across the country to expand Canada’s reach and help double our overseas exports within a decade, unlocking $300 billion in new opportunities for our workers and businesses.”

This project delivers critical upgrades that enhance terminal capacity, improve cargo-handling efficiency, and support the port’s ability to accommodate larger vessels and rising container volumes. The modernization and enhanced investments have increased container terminal capacity from 150,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 1 million TEUs annually.

With the modernization now complete, Port Saint John is better positioned to serve international shippers seeking uncongested gateways with strong growth potential and intermodal connectivity, with connection to three Class I railways.

Project Highlights CAD$247 million West Side Modernization Project completed through a three-way public-private partnership. DP World terminal investments: CAD$75 million+ (2022–2025).

Design capacity expanded from 150,000 TEUs to up to 1 million TEUs annually.

New equipment and systems to improve productivity, resilience, and service reliability.

DP World’s Investment in Port Saint John

As terminal operator, DP World has invested more than CAD$75 million over the past four years to support the modernization of its Saint John operations. These investments complement the port-led infrastructure program and include:

The addition of four quay cranes, mobile container-handling equipment, and advanced operational systems and technology.

Expanded operational and maintenance facilities, including upgraded workshop infrastructure and specialized equipment to support diversified cargo such as pulp handling.

Together, these enhancements have increased terminal efficiency, strengthened operational resilience, and supported workforce growth at the port.

Craig Bell Estabrooks, President and CEO of Port Saint John, said: “Our vision to transform Port Saint John’s container terminal was built on strong public partnerships and the belief that world-class private sector partners would follow. The unwavering commitment and significant investments from partners like DP World have made that vision a reality, setting a new standard for collaboration at our Port.”

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: “The completion of the West Side Modernization Project is a significant achievement for Port Saint John and an important milestone in our long-term partnership. DP World’s investments over the past four years have been focused on modernizing terminal operations, expanding capacity, and supporting a growing workforce - all aligned with the port’s vision to build a resilient, globally competitive Atlantic gateway.”

Workforce Growth and Supply Chain Momentum

As infrastructure and capacity expand, DP World continues to prioritize workforce development as a core element of its operations in Saint John. The company’s operations employ more than 250 people locally with continued job growth expected across terminal operations and the broader supply chain as cargo volumes grow.

The port’s transformation has also helped attract more than $750 million in additional private-sector investment from partners including DP World, CPKC, shipping lines, and Americold, further strengthening Saint John’s role as an integrated trade and logistics gateway. Americold’s planned development of its first Canadian import-export hub at Port Saint John underscores the momentum created by the modernization.

Continued Investment in 2026 and Beyond

DP World’s confidence in Port Saint John remains strong, with additional investment planned for 2026 and beyond. Future phases are expected to further expand terminal capacity, enhance cargo diversification, and strengthen intermodal connectivity to meet long-term demand.

Combined with the port’s modernized infrastructure, rail optionality, and strong partnerships, these investments continue to position Port Saint John as a strategic alternative for global shippers navigating congestion at larger North American ports.

