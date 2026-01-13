Vasco Electronics Announces Partnership with Second Mile Education, Breaking Down Language Barriers to Improve Learning Outcomes in Schools

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasco Electronics , a global leader in translation technology, is pleased to announce its ongoing partnership with Second Mile Education through the donation of its translation technology devices to their schools. This initiative will help break down language barriers within multilingual school communities, fostering better communication between educators, students, and families.

With over 20% of students across the U.S. speaking a language other than English, this partnership addresses the need for inclusive learning environments. As Second Mile’s official translation partner, Vasco’s commitment to educational equity is reflected in its support of schools in their efforts to ensure that language is no longer a barrier to success.

“Language should never limit a student’s access to learning or a family’s participation in their child's education,” said Maciej Góralski, founder and CEO of Vasco Electronics. “Through our partnership with Second Mile Education, we are helping schools build environments where every student and parent can engage, regardless of their language.”

Vasco's innovative translation technology enables real-time voice, text, and photo translation in over 100 languages. Whether during class discussions, parent-teacher meetings, or school events, the devices foster clear and effective communication among multilingual groups. Additionally, the built-in photo translator reads translated documents aloud, helping parents navigate school forms and notices easily, ensuring they are both informed and engaged.

Vasco recently released its newest, most advanced device, the Vasco Translator Q1 . It features instant translation, vast language coverage, and an Automatic Mode which seamlessly translates conversations in real-time, allowing you to focus on your interaction without needing to manually tap buttons after each person speaks.

The Q1 is highlighted for its impact in education, especially around classroom comprehension, seamless communication, and social development. By removing language barriers, it helps teachers connect with families, supports multilingual students, and ensures that every parent can participate fully in their child’s school experience.

“This partnership is about the future of our students,” said Angela Whitford-Narine, CEO of Second Mile Education. “The ability to communicate across languages opens doors for collaboration, confidence, and learning. Second Mile schools already have a robust program for non-native English speakers, but we are grateful to Vasco Electronics for equipping our school with tools that will enable our students to connect with our staff in even more meaningful ways and excel in career-learning opportunities.”

The partnership between Vasco and Second Mile Education is more than a donation. It’s about ensuring language differences don’t limit anyone’s success. By providing schools with advanced translation tools, Vasco is not only enhancing classroom communication but also fostering stronger connections between educators and parents. This enables families to engage more effectively in their children's education, ensuring that every student, regardless of language, has the opportunity to excel both in the classroom and beyond.

Vasco has donated products to three schools in Florida with more opportunities on the horizon for this partnership to expand.

For more information on Vasco Electronics and to learn more about how the company is revolutionizing communication in education and beyond, visit www.vasco-translator.com .

About Vasco Electronics

With a mission of providing everyone with a tool to communicate, Vasco Electronics has been a leader in manufacturing innovative translation technology for nearly 20 years. The latest devices from Vasco Electronics allow people from different countries and cultures to not only speak to each other but also communicate effectively and accurately, transcending language barriers. Vasco Electronics can be found around the world in 26 countries and 4 continents.

About Second Mile Education

Second Mile Education is a leading provider of Dropout Prevention and Recovery Programming (DPRP) headquartered in Orlando, FL. Second Mile’s full suite of Education Management Services enable it to partner with non-profit school boards and authorizers to support at-risk students and prepare them for post-secondary success. Visit 2ndMile.com for more information.