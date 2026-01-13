Further Achieves Record Growth in 2025 with Award-Winning AI Advancements and Expanded Partnerships with Adobe and Google

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, closed fiscal year 2025 with record growth. Driven by its deepened alliances with major technology platforms, including Google and Adobe, Further introduced new AI-powered marketing intelligence solutions and custom integrations designed to solve complex challenges for today’s enterprise organizations.

In 2025, Further’s new Google Cloud Partnership commitment and a 200% increase in Google certifications enhanced its technical excellence across the Google Marketing Platform and Google Workspace. In addition to securing Google Workspace Reseller status and expanding company presence at Google-hosted events, Further obtained significant professional services funding and joint marketing funding to accelerate co-developed client programs. As part of its ongoing collaboration with Adobe, Further achieved the Adobe Customer Journey Analytics Specialization. With multiple recognitions — including being named an early partner for Real-Time CDP Collaboration and Content Analytics initiatives — Further was ranked as one of North America’s top partners building AI-powered solutions on Adobe platforms.

“Our deep partnership expertise with leading technology companies, combined with our team’s passion for innovation and execution, enabled us to solve complex problems and provide clients with practical, value-centered solutions this year,” said Jason Tabeling , Head of Solutions at Further. “With our mastery of advanced MarTech platforms and cutting-edge proprietary AI tools, Further surpassed theoretical applications and delivered measurable ROI for our clients in 2025.”

In 2025, Further strengthened its AI leadership through several new AI-driven solutions, partnerships, and industry accolades that showcase meaningful impact for clients, including:

Compass Marketing Intelligence : Launched in April, this turnkey solution integrates conversational AI with centralized Google Marketing Platform data to help organizations act faster on insights and optimize marketing spend.

Launched in April, this turnkey solution integrates conversational AI with centralized Google Marketing Platform data to help organizations act faster on insights and optimize marketing spend. ChatHUE with Behr Paint Company: An AI-powered paint color selection tool that simplifies a complex consumer decision-making process; recognized as New Product of the Year at the 2025 BIG Awards for Business.

An AI-powered paint color selection tool that simplifies a complex consumer decision-making process; recognized as New Product of the Year at the 2025 BIG Awards for Business. Enterprise client successes: Solution launches with Pennzoil and client onsite events in Cleveland, Atlanta and Boston, demonstrating the real-world impact of Further’s partner-driven approach

Solution launches with Pennzoil and client onsite events in Cleveland, Atlanta and Boston, demonstrating the real-world impact of Further’s partner-driven approach Presence Score : An AI-powered tool that evaluates brand visibility in AI search environments, earning a 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award.

An AI-powered tool that evaluates brand visibility in AI search environments, earning a 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Thought leadership and talent growth: Participation in 35 AI speaking engagements and industry panels, the addition of 24 new hires, and the onboarding of nine graduates through the Graduate Learning Program.

Building on 2025’s momentum, Further will expand its AI and data capabilities with innovations and services designed to help enterprise organizations move faster, act smarter and outpace the competition. For more on the company’s 2026 roadmap and plans, please visit www.gofurther.com .

