Safe and Ethena partner to boost USDe on multisig wallets





ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockman PR – Safe Foundation, steward of the industry-leading multisig-based smart account platform securing over $60 billion in digital assets, and Ethena Labs, the protocol behind the third-largest tokenized dollar, USDe (with over $6 billion in supply), today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate institutional adoption and enhance the user experience of Ethena’s USDe within Safe Smart Accounts and multisig ecosystem.

The collaboration signals a broader strategic initiative by Safe to move the stablecoin economy on self-custodial rails. Further, it immediately delivers two major benefits for users holding Ethena’s USDe within the Safe ecosystem:

10x Ethena Sats Points Boost: Safe accounts holding USDe will receive a 10x boost multiplier on their accrued points during the current Ethena points program, significantly increasing rewards for early adopters and treasury managers utilizing Safe. Gas-Free Mainnet Transactions: In a massive UX unlock for multisig users, Safe will sponsor the gas fees for all Ethereum mainnet transactions made by USDe holders, making it entirely gas-free to interact with their USDe holdings from their Safe Smart Account.

Safe smart accounts currently secure over $6 billion in stablecoin assets across Ethereum mainnet. While Safe's permissionless infrastructure already supports USDe and sUSDe, with $65.1 million in sUSDe currently secured, this partnership formalizes both companies' commitment to positioning Safe self-custodial wallet ecosystem as the preferred platform for accessing Ethena's products.

Institutional Traction

The partnership is built on strong existing adoption, with data indicating Safe users view Ethena's products as a foundational treasury solution:

As of January 2026, 85% of all Ethena assets capital secured in Safe accounts on Ethereum mainnet is held in sUSDe (the staked token). This figure confirms that Safe users—primarily DAOs, protocols, and institutional entities—are utilizing Ethena in their treasury strategies.

"The stablecoin landscape is rapidly diversifying and Ethena has pioneered a fundamentally new model while delivering resilient value, deep liquidity, and proven adoption at scale. Safe is the best way to interact with USDe and the Ethena protocol giving institutional access without compromise. Safe users increasingly seek reliable options that maintain the highest level of security and self-custody" said Andre Geest, VP of Growth at Safe Foundation.

"Safe's unmatched track record of securing over $60 billion makes it the definitive platform for USDe's institutional trajectory. The fact that 83% of the existing Ethena capital in Safe accounts is already staked in sUSDe clearly validates the strong, professional demand for Ethena-related products in treasury management," said Guy Young, Founder at Ethena Labs. "This alliance will accelerate the integration of USDe into the deepest layers of the DeFi economy."

Safe serves as critical treasury infrastructure, processing over $4 billion in monthly transfers. The platform's commitment to supporting multiple stablecoin types ensures users can continuously optimize their treasury strategies while maintaining self-custody over their most critical assets.

About Safe

Safe (previously Gnosis Safe) is an onchain asset custody protocol, securing ~ $60 Billion in assets today. Released as on open-source software stack by the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, it is establishing a universal ‘smart account standard for secure custody of digital assets, data, and identity. Safe is built for the mission to unlock digital ownership for everyone in web3, including DAOs, enterprises, retail, and institutional users

About the Safe Ecosystem Foundation, Zug, Switzerland

The mission of the Safe Ecosystem Foundation is to support the development of Safe, to strengthen Safe technology and to promote the Safe Ecosystem. The Safe Ecosystem Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Zug, Switzerland, that helps educate people about Safe smart accounts and promotes Safe technology through the provision of grants and other forms of funding.

