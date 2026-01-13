First American Bank Health Account Services Announces System Integration with Employee Navigator

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Bank Health Account Services is proud to announce that it has completed the system integration with Employee Navigator, a leading benefits administration platform. This strategic partnership is designed to streamline benefits management, reduce administrative workloads, and enhance the experience for brokers, employers, and employees.

The integration enables brokers and employers to manage First American Bank’s comprehensive suite of health savings and benefit account solutions directly within Employee Navigator, including:

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)

Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs)

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)

Dependent Care Spending Accounts

Limited Purpose FSAs





Employee Navigator is trusted by thousands of brokers and employers for its ability to integrate with payroll providers, TPAs, and insurance carriers, creating a single hub for benefits administration. This partnership ensures that benefits ecosystems work together seamlessly.

“A key aspect of our long-term vision for the future of benefits administration technology is that brokers who use Employee Navigator should be able to integrate our system with any payroll company, TPA, or insurance carrier their clients work with,” said George Reese, CEO of Employee Navigator. “This integration with First American Bank Health Account Services is another step in that direction.”

“Our system integration with Employee Navigator reflects First American Bank’s dedication to enhancing our health benefit account offerings and integration options. By creating a seamless connection for brokers and employers, we’re not only simplifying processes today but also building a foundation for stronger, more collaborative partnerships that deliver long-term value,” said Mitch Rosenbloom, Health Account Services Sales Manager at First American Bank.

For more information, visit the Employee Navigator Marketplace, call (847) 586-2239 or email HASsales@firstambank.com.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is a full-service bank with $8 billion in assets and 60 branches and offices serving the Chicago, Miami, Tampa, and Milwaukee markets. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions, exceptional customer service, and unmatched expertise in commercial banking, wealth advisory, and personal finance solutions.