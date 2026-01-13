Sonoco Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Day Dates

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today announced it will release its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-year financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, February 16, 2026. The Company also will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace (455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY) starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Company’s Investor Day meeting will include management’s prepared remarks, slide presentations and a question-and-answer session that will review its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-year results along with a discussion of strategy and financial forecasts. The earnings release will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website on February 16, 2026. The Investor Day presentation will be posted on the website at approximately 7:45 a.m. on February 17, 2026.

Both the earnings release and Investor Day presentation can be accessed at http://investor.sonoco.com.

Those interested in participating in-person at the Company’s February 17th Investor Day meeting may register using the following online registration link. Those interested in participating via webcast may access the Investor Day presentation using this online registration link . The webcast will open at 7:45 a.m. ET on February 17, 2026.

A digital replay of the webcast presentation will be available approximately two hours following the live event on the Company’s website at http://investor.sonoco.com .

Webcast Details

Title: Sonoco 2026 Investor Day Meeting

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/160534306

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 22,500 employees working in 260 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. In 2025, Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Newsweek and by USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

roger.schrum@sonoco.com



