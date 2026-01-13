Human Interest Will Match Any Competing Retirement Plan Price - Guaranteed

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Interest, Retirement Industry Disruptor™ and the fastest growing 401(k) provider,1 has today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Price Match Guarantee —an industry-first commitment to match the total cost of any verified offer from a competing retirement plan provider.2 The promise is simple: if a business receives a lower verified offer for a comparable retirement plan, Human Interest will match or beat it, dollar for dollar. With the addition of its Price Match Guarantee, Human Interest now leads the industry in both quality and price, delivering a top-rated,3 award-winning4 401(k) experience backed by the first-of-its-kind Customer Experience Guarantee ,5 and was recognized by J.D. Power for providing “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for phone support.6

“The retirement industry has been plagued by hidden or opaque fees and complex pricing structures that make it nearly impossible for businesses to know if they are truly getting a fair deal,” said Rakesh Mahajan, Chief Revenue Officer at Human Interest. “We are cutting through that complexity. Our Price Match Guarantee is a commitment to our customers for price transparency—no one will beat us on the total cost of managing their retirement plans.”

A New Standard for Value and Transparency

The Price Match Guarantee is designed to eliminate the anxiety and guesswork associated with selecting an employee retirement plan. Rather than isolating one or two services, Human Interest’s Price Match Guarantee applies to the total financial commitment an organization makes for administration of a retirement plan, ensuring the total cost of administration of a 401(k) will be the same or lower than a customer’s existing or alternate provider.

The Price Match Guarantee covers all expenses associated with retirement plan administration, including:

Annual administration fees: The primary costs associated with operating the plan.

The primary costs associated with operating the plan. Per participant fees: Fees paid per participant, which can often be opaque.

Fees paid per participant, which can often be opaque. Transaction fees: Costs related to plan restatements, loans, distributions, or other employer or participant-initiated events.

Costs related to plan restatements, loans, distributions, or other employer or participant-initiated events. Asset-based fees: Recordkeeping service fees and investment advisory fees 7 based on the plan’s total assets.

Recordkeeping service fees and investment advisory fees based on the plan’s total assets. Annual large plan audit fees: Costs for an independent auditor to audit the operations of a company’s retirement plan, ensuring compliance with regulations.





Mahajan added, “We estimate small and mid-size businesses who use Human Interest could collectively save over $3 billion every year—up to a 42% reduction in 401(k) costs.8 If those cost savings were invested over a 30-year time horizon, they could generate approximately $500 billion in additional retirement savings.9 That could amount to plans saving thousands and thousands of dollars per worker versus lining the pockets of recordkeepers. It’s time the retirement industry started doing what’s right for retirement plans and their participants.”

Accountability Embedded in Pricing

Under the terms of the new Guarantee, Human Interest will actively match any valid and verified competing offer presented by an organization. If Human Interest fails to match the total annual documented cost of the competitor, the company will compensate the organization with a credit to the plan for the amount of the difference.

“This guarantee is a testament to the efficiency of our modern technology platform and our commitment to disrupting the low-service, high-cost model of legacy providers,” added Mahajan. “Business owners deserve to focus on their growth, not on deciphering complex fee schedules or worrying about overpaying for their employees' retirement benefits.”

The Price Match Guarantee follows a series of innovations from Human Interest that are dismantling the retirement industry’s most persistent pain points: the elimination of transaction fees ,10 the first-of-its-kind money-back Customer Experience Guarantee ,5 and enabling more efficient large plan audits through automation with Audit Relief ™.11 Together, these industry-leading programs advance the company’s mission to make saving for retirement accessible and affordable for people in all lines of work.

About Human Interest

Human Interest, Retirement Industry Disruptor™, is focused on fixing a broken industry that often relies on legacy technology, manual processes, and offshored service models. Human Interest is transforming the way 401(k)s and 403(b)s should work, including several industry firsts: eliminating transaction fees, offering a cash-back incentive program for plan participants, and the first-of-its-kind money-back customer experience guarantee. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest has helped provide retirement benefits to employees at over 40,000 companies and counting. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com .

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Human Interest

humaninterest@firebrand.marketing