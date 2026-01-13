Information on shares, voting rights and authorized capital

After the acquiring its own shares on 13 January 2026, Artea Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) pursuant to Article 19(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania provides information on the total number of voting rights granted by the shares issued by it and the amount of the authorized capital, the number of shares and their nominal value:

Type of shares Ordinary registered shares ISIN code LT0000102253 Bank’s LEI code 549300TK038P6EV4YU51 Nominal value of 1 share, EUR 0.29 Number of shares, units 652 398 897 Authorised capital, EUR 189 195 680.13 Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units 652 398 897 Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders 646 554 543

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Chief Financial Officer

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447