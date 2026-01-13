Leverage Shares by Themes expand offering to include USAR, ONDS, PLUG, ALB, HUT, and UUUU as part of its single stock Leveraged ETF suite

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leverage Shares by Themes introduce six new single stock leveraged ETFs, available for trading starting January 13, 2026. These products are designed to empower investors to amplify returns (up and down) and actively engage with the performance of USA Rare Earth, Ondas Holdings, Plug Power, Albemarle, Hut 8, and Energy Fuels.

The new ETFs are tailored to target a 200% exposure to the daily performance of their underlying stocks, offering sophisticated traders and the retail investor efficient tools to help capitalize on market movements at an industry-low management fee for single stock leveraged ETFs at .75%.*

The new ETFs are:

USGG – Leverage Shares 2X Long USAR Daily ETF [USA Rare Earth Inc., NASDAQ: USAR]

ONDG – Leverage Shares 2X Long ONDS Daily ETF [Ondas Holdings Inc., NASDAQ: ONDS]

PLUL – Leverage Shares 2X Long PLUG Daily ETF [Plug Power Inc., NASDAQ: PLUG]

ALBG – Leverage Shares 2X Long ALB Daily ETF [Albemarle Corp., NYSE: ALB]

HUTG – Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF [Hut 8 Corp., NASDAQ: HUT]

UUUG – Leverage Shares 2X Long UUUU Daily ETF [Energy Fuels Inc., NYSE American: UUUU]

“We’re expanding access to targeted, 2x daily exposure in areas where investor interest continues to accelerate. Our goal is to empower traders with efficient, transparent vehicles that allow them to act on their insights with speed and conviction. We’re excited to bring these strategies to market and to continue broadening the toolkit for thematic and tactical investors alike.” - Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer, Themes ETFs.

As part of the Leverage Shares by Themes offering, these new funds aim to provide investors with amplified exposure to potentially high-growth innovators across a range of industries. These funds bring the total count of Leveraged Single Stock Daily ETFs at Leverage Shares by Themes to 71.

For more information about these ETFs and other products offered by Leverage Shares by Themes, please visit www.leverageshares.com/us

About Themes ETFs:

Themes ETFs was established by the Co-Founders of Leverage Shares in 2023 to offer thematic and sector-based products in the US. Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs. For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com.

About Leverage Shares:

The company was launched in 2017 by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov and General Counsel Tracy Grant (the “Co-Founders”) and has 160+ ETPs offering both leveraged and unleveraged exposure to single stocks, ETFs and commodities across various exchanges in Europe. For more information, please visit www.leverageshares.com

Investment involves significant risk. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

*Fee comparison source: Trackinsight.com, Universe of Leveraged and Inverse Single-Asset ETFs, as of 16 January 2025. All Averages are asset-weighted.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the “Investment Advisory Agreement”), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost; current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Returns for performance for one year and under are cumulative, not annualized. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For additional information, see the fund(s) prospectus.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if USAR, ONDS, PLUG, ALB, HUT, or UUUU, respectively, has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if USAR, ONDS, PLUG, ALB, HUT, or UUUU, performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of USAR, ONDS, PLUG, ALB, HUT, or UUUU, falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

Digital Assets Risk. The Fund (HUTG) is exposed to digital asset risk through its investment in HUT, which holds digital assets in its corporate treasury. Digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are highly volatile, and significant price declines could materially adversely affect the Fund. Bitcoin and Ether are bearer assets, meaning that loss, destruction, or compromise of the private keys required to access them may be irreversible, resulting in permanent loss of the assets.

Digital asset networks and the software that supports them are relatively new and may not function as intended. Adoption may be limited, and governance is typically based on voluntary consensus, which can lead to uncertainty, disputes, or stalled development that could reduce the usefulness or growth of these networks.

In addition, there is no consistent regulatory framework for Bitcoin, Ethereum, or their markets. U.S. federal and state authorities have increased scrutiny of digital assets and have issued enforcement actions and consumer advisories. Future regulatory developments could materially adversely affect digital assets and the Fund’s investment exposure.

Blockchain Risk. Blockchain-related companies may be adversely affected by government regulation, economic conditions, and rapid technological change. Blockchain technology is relatively new, and many of its uses remain unproven. These companies may have significant exposure to fluctuations in digital asset prices, which can affect demand for their products or services.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.