PlanPerfect: Integrates Enterprise Risk Management and Organizational Intelligence into Nonprofit Strategic Planning Software

NAPLES, Fla. and CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanPerfect, the strategic planning software platform for nonprofits, today announced the release of PlanPerfect 2.0. The update builds on the company’s mission to empower nonprofits to scale their impact and navigate change. The original system moved organizations beyond static planning documents and delivered a structured, guided system for strategic planning, tracking, and reporting. Version 2.0 now enhances the platform with integrated risk management and organizational intelligence tools for daily decision-making, grant-writing, annual-report generation, and other reporting.

PlanPerfect 2.0 introduces an integrated Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) capability that allows organizations to identify, assess, and manage risks alongside strategic priorities. By embedding risk oversight into the core planning workflow, the platform supports more informed governance and stronger organizational resilience.

The release also includes enhancements to PlanPerfect’s proprietary AI-powered system, which now brings together organizational inputs—including chats, surveys, documents, and strategic plans—within a unified framework. This system functions as shared institutional memory, preserving context across planning cycles.

“Strategic planning is not a one-time exercise,” said Adam Wolford, cofounder of PlanPerfect. “Version 2.0 reflects the reality that plans need to be actively used, reviewed, and adjusted.” He adds, “By treating the strategic plan as part of a dynamic system rather than a static document, organizations can stay focused on making the biggest impact.”

“Our goal is to support a more professionalized nonprofit sector,” said Sophia Shaw, cofounder of PlanPerfect. “PlanPerfect 2.0 brings strategy, risk, and organizational intelligence together in a way that helps nonprofit leaders operate with greater clarity and confidence, and to grow and adapt.”

PlanPerfect is designed to empower small to mid-sized nonprofit organizations. A growing client base around the world—including Igiugig Village Council (Alaska), Dare2Tri (Illinois), and Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance (Florida)—are already using these features to align teams, strengthen governance, and move their missions forward.

About PlanPerfect

PlanPerfect is a strategic planning and enterprise risk management software platform designed for nonprofits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 2024 by Sophia Shaw and Adam Wolford, PlanPerfect empowers small to mid-sized nonprofits to clarify priorities, strengthen governance, and navigate change through an intuitive, guided planning system. Built on decades of nonprofit leadership and software development experience, PlanPerfect brings strategy, risk, and organizational intelligence together—enabling nonprofits to lead with clarity and confidence.

