The End of Voluntary Ethics: Pacific AI’s 2025 AI Policy Year in Review Details the Global Shift to Enforceable AI Law

LEWES, Del., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific AI, the healthcare AI governance company, today published its 2025 AI Policy Year in Review, a compilation of its quarterly AI governance policy release notes. The report summarizes how sweeping regulatory, legislative, and standards-based developments reshaped AI compliance across the globe over the last year, and how organizations can respond with confidence.

Throughout 2025, AI regulation accelerated at a breakneck pace. Governments moved from high-level principles to enforceable obligations, particularly in healthcare, generative AI, transparency, and accountability. Pacific AI’s quarterly policy updates translate these fragmented requirements into a single, actionable, free governance framework used by enterprises worldwide.

“We’re at an inflection point in which AI governance has shifted from theoretical to operational,” said David Talby, CEO, Pacific AI. “Our policy release notes exist so organizations don’t have to track hundreds of laws on their own. We do the hard work of unifying them into a policy suite teams can actually implement.”

Here are some of the highlights from the report:

2025 By the Numbers

Global Enforcement Surge: 30+ nations and the entire European Union transitioned from voluntary AI guidelines to mandatory, enforceable legal frameworks.

transitioned from voluntary AI guidelines to mandatory, enforceable legal frameworks. State-Level Crackdown: 15+ U.S. states enacted landmark laws specifically targeting AI transparency and decision-making in healthcare, including Arizona, California, and Texas.

15+ U.S. states enacted landmark laws specifically targeting AI transparency and decision-making in healthcare, including Arizona, California, and Texas. Operational Burden Spike: Mandatory Incident Reporting requirements increased by 200% year-over-year, requiring organizations to report AI failures or biases in as little as 24 to 48 hours.

Mandatory Incident Reporting requirements increased by 200% year-over-year, requiring organizations to report AI failures or biases in as little as 24 to 48 hours. Clinical Specialization: Pacific AI unified 22+ dedicated healthcare AI frameworks including CHAI, FUTURE-AI, and WHO ethics guidelines into a single operational standard.

Pacific AI unified 22+ dedicated healthcare AI frameworks including CHAI, FUTURE-AI, and WHO ethics guidelines into a single operational standard. Simplifying the Patchwork: Pacific AI’s unified policy suite now navigates 250+ laws, regulations, and industry standards, turning a fragmented legal landscape into a clear compliance roadmap, and keeps it current.





2025 By Quarter

Looking Ahead to 2026

AI regulation has moved from the wild west of voluntary ethics to a high-stakes legal and operational mandate. In 2026, the transition from fragmented guidelines to enforceable law will define the divide between industry leaders and those facing severe legal, financial, and reputational liabilities.

The 2025 AI Policy Year in Review identifies four shifts that will dominate the 2026 landscape, including agentic AI liability, the shift from policies to penalties, the market purge of black box AI, and the appointment of Chief Governance Officers as a fiduciary standard.

“The era of the compliance checkbox is over. Today’s production-grade AI must defend against security attacks, mitigate safety risks, and meet transparency mandates in real time. The Pacific AI platform provides a living, automated system, ensuring organizations stay ahead of shifting global laws while fulfilling their duty to innovate responsibly,” added Talby.

To read the full 2025 AI Policy Year in Review, click here. To learn more about Pacific AI, visit pacific.ai.

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for automated governance, testing, and monitoring, and audit and certify what you’ve already built. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacific.ai.

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

Pacific AI Corp.

gina@pacific.ai