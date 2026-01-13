High Growth in Any Economy

Arlington, VA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Marketing, the leading research-based branding and marketing firm for professional services, released its 2026 High Growth Study today, revealing significant changes in the professional services marketplace. As the industry faces the pressures of both economic unpredictability and AI-driven disruption, this report highlights how the cohort of fastest-growing firms uses a diverse array of research, technologies, and marketing strategies to achieve extraordinary growth and profitability despite a slowing market.

The 2026 data shows that the median growth rate for all professional services firms studied has slid to 9.9%, a 30% drop from the post-pandemic peak of 14% recorded just two years ago. This represents the lowest growth rate since 2018, signaling a normalization of the market characterized by increased competition and saturation.

The High Growth Distinction: Despite the broader market slowdown, High Growth firms—defined as those with at least 20% compound annual growth over three years—continue to dominate. These firms grew at a median rate of 36.6%, more than four times faster than the average firm. Even more striking is their efficiency. High Growth firms achieved a median profitability of 39.5%, nearly double the margins of no-growth competitors.

Adapting to 2026: Key Findings

The AI Disruption is Real: For the second consecutive year, AI and automation remain the #1 challenge for firms. Nearly one-third of firms now view AI as an active threat to their business models rather than just a productivity tool.

For the second consecutive year, AI and automation remain the #1 challenge for firms. Nearly one-third of firms now view AI as an active threat to their business models rather than just a productivity tool. The "Pay-to-Play" Threshold: High Growth firms have widened the investment gap, spending 12% of their revenue on marketing—more than double the 5% spent by No Growth firms.

High Growth firms have widened the investment gap, spending 12% of their revenue on marketing—more than double the 5% spent by No Growth firms. A Hybrid Marketing Evolution: While firms are aggressively adopting AI for content and research, the human element remains the engine of growth. Leads from referrals and direct human outreach account for nearly two-thirds of all new business.

While firms are aggressively adopting AI for content and research, the human element remains the engine of growth. Leads from referrals and direct human outreach account for nearly two-thirds of all new business. Strategic Shift to Promotion: In a notable pivot from previous years, the top priority for 2026 has shifted from creating content to promoting it via social media and developing individual thought leaders.

"This year's study reveals that the recent era of 'easy growth' has ended," says Karl Feldman, Managing Partner at Hinge. "While the broader market is cooling, High Growth firms are buying their advantage by doubling down on marketing, activating their subject matter experts, and moving AI from a basic drafting tool to a core strategic asset".

Download the 2026 High Growth Study Executive Summary today here: http://info.hingemarketing.com/2026-HGS-PR

