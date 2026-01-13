DBRG Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating the Sale of DigitalBridge on Behalf of Preferred Stockholders

MONSEY, New York, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the proposed sale of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) to SoftBank for $16.00 per share in cash on behalf of holders of DigitalBridge Preferred Stock Series H (NYSE: DBRG.PRH), Series I (NYSE: DBRG.PRI) and Series J (NYSE: DBRG.PRJ).

According to the press release announcing the sale, each share of DigitalBridge preferred stock outstanding prior to the sale will remain outstanding as a share of preferred stock of DigitalBridge as the surviving corporation after the sale closes.

If you remain a DigitalBridge preferred stockholder and have concerns about the treatment of preferred stockholders in connection with the sale to SoftBank, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/digitalbridge-group-preferred-stockholders/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

