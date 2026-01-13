Team Town Sports Becomes Official Footwear Retailer of Canadian Premier League and League1 Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new multi-year partnership with Team Town Sports, who steps in as the Official Footwear Retailer of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

The agreement brings Team Town Sports’ national retail reach and product expertise directly into the Canadian soccer pathway. The retailer will support CPL merchandise both in-store and online, while helping provide players and coaches across both leagues with greater access to leading global footwear brands.

The partnership comes at a defining moment for Canadian soccer. The CPL has completed seven seasons of competition and continues to elevate the professional game, while League1 Canada’s semi-professional provincial leagues are expanding the domestic pathway and developing more players each year. As participation and performance demands rise nationwide, dependable access to quality footwear has become vital for athletes at every level, a need this partnership is positioned to support.

This partnership further strengthens the alignment between the CPL and League1 Canada by ensuring all athletes across the entire domestic pathway have consistent access to the performance footwear they need to compete and grow.

"Every soccer player knows how important a great pair of cleats is — they’re part of every touch, every stride, every moment,” said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. “We’ve all seen how the game can capture the country’s imagination, whether it’s an icicle kick going viral and hitting a billion views or kids lacing up for their first match. That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome Team Town Sports into the Canadian soccer family. Their commitment to providing consistent, high-quality performance footwear will make a real impact across the CPL and League1 Canada. As the sport keeps growing from coast to coast, partners with the expertise of Team Town Sports play a key role in supporting our players and growing the beautiful game.”

Team Town Sports is part of the Sporting Life Group, one of Canada’s leading retail families. Through its in-store expertise and online platform, the retailer offers a wide range of performance gear for athletes of all ages and is well positioned to support the increasing demands of Canadian soccer at all levels.

“Team Town Sports is thrilled to step onto the pitch as the Official Footwear Retailer and an Official Partner of the Canadian Premier League and League1 Canada,” said Dale Skulsky, EVP and Managing Director, Team Town Sports. “This partnership celebrates the growth of soccer across the country and reflects our commitment to supporting athletes and communities from the grassroots level to the professional stage.”

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer’s core assets including the Men’s and Women’s National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada’s Tier 1 domestic men’s soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which is contesting its seventh season in 2025, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

About League1 Canada

League1 Canada is owned and managed by Canadian Soccer Business. Launched in March 2022 in partnership with BC Soccer, Ontario Soccer, and Soccer Québec, its goal is to unify, align, and elevate the sport of soccer at the Division III Pro-Am level from coast to coast. League1 Canada acts as the umbrella organisation for League1 Ontario, League1 BC, Ligue1 Québec, and League1 Alberta.

About Team Town Sports

Team Town Sports is Canada's premier destination for team sports equipment and expertise, both in-store and online. Team Town Sports offers customers the best inclusive retailing for products to meet the team sports needs for all Canadians. From hockey and baseball to football, volleyball, and soccer, Team Town Sports carries all the goods and apparel that Canadians need to play their sports the way they want to. Team Town Sports is a banner under the Sporting Life Group.

About Sporting Life Group

The Sporting Life Group is a Canadian retail company that operates three iconic Canadian premium retail banners, Golf Town Ltd. ("Golf Town"), Sporting Life Inc. ("Sporting Life") and Team Town Sports ("Team Town Sports"). For years, Golf Town has been Canada's ultimate destination for everything golf, operating 48 stores coast to coast that carry the largest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love for the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology. With its vision of growing the game and making golf more inclusive, Golf Town has turned itself into the home of golf in Canada. Sporting Life is Canada's premium sports and lifestyle retailer, operating 14 high end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There, you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style. Team Town Sports is the home for team sports in Canada and offers full service for players of all sports and ages. With representative staff, cutting edge technology, and customizable products for all team sports' needs, Team Town Sports reflects the latest in the Sporting Life Group's legacy of sports retail.

For more information, please contact:

Laura Armstrong

Senior Director, Communications

Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business

laura.armstrong@canpl.ca

Katrin Ivanov

Coordinator, Communications

Canadian Premier League and Canadian Soccer Business

katrin.ivanov@canpl.ca

Adam Lynn

Marketing Manager

Team Town Sports

alynn@sportinglifegroup.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b910df47-24cc-4128-9077-9a934dfec4ec