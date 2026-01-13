Genomic Testing Market Projected to Reach US$ 41.34 Billion by 2035, Supported by Rising Clinical Oncology Testing Volumes | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genomic testing market was valued at USD 16.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to attain a valuation of USD 41.34 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period, 2026-2035.

The trajectory of the genomic testing market has shifted dramatically toward high-volume clinical oncology applications, specifically within oncology. Natera spearheaded this movement by processing approximately 3.5 million total tests in the full year 2025, marking a 15% increase over 2024 levels. Their momentum is undeniable, as they previously processed 3.06 million tests in 2024, up from 2.5 million the prior year. Oncology specific volumes for Natera reached 800,800 tests in 2025, a massive 52% year-over-year increase. Furthermore, their Q4 2024 performance was stellar, with 151,000 oncology tests processed, representing a 55% jump compared to Q4 2023. Financials reflect this adoption, as Natera’s Q4 2024 revenue grew by 53% year-over-year.

Competitors are simultaneously fueling the genomic testing market with equally impressive figures. Guardant Health reported 49,400 clinical tests to customers in Q2 2024, a 14% increase year-over-year, while their biopharmaceutical test volumes grew by 56% to reach 10,475 tests in the same quarter. By the end of 2025, Guardant Health reported approximately 276,000 oncology tests for the full year, a 34% increase. Consequently, Guardant Health’s total revenue for 2025 is projected to reach USD 981 million, a 33% increase over 2024. Exact Sciences also demonstrated scale, delivering over 1 million Cologuard and Oncotype DX test results in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

Key Findings Shaping the Market

Based on product type, reagents and consumables segment accounts for over 46.7% of the market share.

Based on testing type, sequencing solutions, more predominantly Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, remain the huge players in the genomic testing market accounting for a market share exceeding 66.73%.

Based on application, drug development and drug discovery emerged as the key consumers of the genomic testing around the world with more than 46% global market revenue comes from this application.

By technique, all stem cell therapy remains an important aspect of market, and it occupied 42.4% share.

North America is leader in the global genomic testing market by accounting for 35% market share.

By Product Type, Reagents and Consumables Take Up the Largest 46.70% Revenue Share

The commanding 46.7% market share of reagents and consumables is primarily driven by the unprecedented scale of national population genomics programs and the rapid decentralization of sequencing power. Unlike the previous decade, where sequencing was confined to massive core laboratories, the proliferation of benchtop sequencers has pushed genomic testing into local hospitals and community clinics. This structural shift creates a fragmented but high-volume consumption pattern where smaller, more frequent sequencing runs burn through flow cells and library preparation kits at a rate that far exceeds centralized throughput.

Furthermore, the rise of sovereign genomic initiatives—such as the UK’s "Our Future Health," the "Genome India Project," and the US "All of Us" program—has fundamentally altered the demand curve in the genomic testing market. These projects utilize industrial-scale consumable contracts to sequence millions of genomes, creating a guaranteed revenue baseline for reagent suppliers. The market is also witnessing a value shift toward "multi-modal" reagents. Modern library preparation kits are no longer just about reading DNA; they now include enzymatic chemistries for spatial biology and methylation analysis. This evolution implies that for every single experiment, the cost of consumables has increased as researchers demand richer, multi-dimensional data, thereby cementing the financial dominance of this segment beyond simple volume metrics.

By Testing, Sequencing Secure 66.73% Market Share Thanks to Multi-Omics Integration and Rare Disease Utility

Sequencing solutions maintain an overwhelming 66.73% market share in the genomic testing market because NGS has evolved from a genetic reader into a comprehensive "multi-omics" platform. The dominance is no longer just about reading the genome; it is about the technology’s unique ability to simultaneously analyze the epigenome (Japan gaining prominence in epigenetics) and transcriptome (RNA) in a single workflow. This technological convergence allows clinicians to see not just which mutations exist, but whether they are actively driving disease. Competitive technologies like PCR cannot offer this layered complexity, rendering them insufficient for modern precision medicine which demands a holistic view of biological activity.

Additionally, this segment’s leadership in the genomic testing market is anchored by its unmatched utility in ending the "diagnostic odyssey" for rare diseases. For neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and pediatric genetics, Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) has become the first-line investigation rather than a last resort. The speed and comprehensive nature of NGS allow for rapid diagnosis of complex congenital disorders that panel-based tests often miss. As health systems globally adopt "Rapid WGS" protocols for critically ill infants to reduce hospital stays, the reliance on high-throughput sequencing solutions deepens, ensuring that this technology remains the undisputed operating system of clinical genetics.

By Application, Drug Development Capture over 46% Revenue Share

The Drug Development segment captures 46% of global revenue because genomic data has become the essential "fuel" for the emerging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) revolution in pharma. The rise of "TechBio"—where companies like Recursion and Isomorphic Labs collaborate with traditional pharma—relies entirely on massive, high-quality genomic datasets to train predictive models. These AI engines require millions of genomic data points to simulate drug interactions and predict protein folding, turning the genomic testing market into the primary data supplier for the next generation of digital drug discovery.

Beyond discovery, this segment’s dominance is reinforced by the standardization of pharmacogenomics (PGx) in early-phase clinical trials. Pharma companies are increasingly using genomic screening to exclude trial participants with specific metabolic profiles that could cause toxicity, thereby preventing artificial trial failures. Furthermore, the success of mRNA platforms post-pandemic has created a permanent R&D vertical that requires continuous genomic sequencing of viral targets to engineer rapid vaccine iterations. This continuous loop of sequencing-design-test ensures that pharmaceutical budgets remain heavily allocated to genomic services.

By Technique, Allogeneic Manufacturing Shifts and Master Cell Bank Validation Anchor 42.4% Stem Cell Dominance in Genomic Testing Market

The 42.4% market share in stem cell therapy is sustained by the industry’s aggressive pivot from autologous (patient-specific) to allogeneic (off-the-shelf) therapies. As the industry scales to treat larger patient populations, manufacturers are creating "Master Cell Banks" that serve as the universal source material for thousands of doses. These banks require an exceptional level of genomic scrutiny—far exceeding standard checks—to establish a "genomic passport" that proves stability and safety over years of storage and replication.

This segment also dominates because genomics is the only reliable method to track differentiation efficiency. When converting Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) into therapeutic tissues like neurons or beta cells, manufacturers use single-cell RNA sequencing to verify that the cells have transformed correctly and possess the intended functional profile. Any deviation can lead to ineffective therapy or dangerous tissue growth. As regenerative medicine moves toward treating common conditions like heart failure and macular degeneration, the sheer volume of "differentiation tracking" tests ensures that genomic techniques remain the backbone of the manufacturing supply chain.

Next Generation Sequencing Hardware Adaptations Accelerate Market Throughput Capabilities

Hardware providers are recalibrating their strategies to support the booming genomic testing market through mid-throughput solutions and high-end systems. Illumina shipped 610 NextSeq units in 2024, a figure down from 885 in 2023, which indicates a strategic shift in the mid-throughput sector. However, the high-end installed base remains robust, with their flagship NovaSeq X system reaching 352 units by early 2024. Significantly, Illumina reported a "pull-through" of USD 1.3 million for the NovaSeq X in 2024, proving that installed instruments are generating massive recurring revenue. 10x Genomics complements this hardware expansion, reaching a cumulative total of 7,000 instruments sold by the end of 2024 and 6,400 Chromium instruments by late 2025.

Emerging technologies are also gaining traction within the genomic testing market. PacBio began shipping its new Vega benchtop system in late 2025, delivering 32 units in the first partial quarter. Their Revio system achieved an annualized pull-through of USD 236,000 per system in Q3 2025. Furthermore, Oxford Nanopore technologies achieved a new read length record of over 4 million base pairs in 2024/2025 research studies and demonstrated a scaffold N50 of 103 Mb in telomere-to-telomere assembly. 10x Genomics also reported 1,500 cumulative Spatial Biology instruments sold by the end of 2025. These hardware advancements are the bedrock upon which clinical testing scales.

National Population Biobanks Generate Massive Datasets Fueling Global Demand

Government-led initiatives are creating an unprecedented repository of biological data that anchors the genomic testing market. The NIH's All of Us Research Program released whole genome sequences for 414,000 participants by February 2025, significantly expanding the available research landscape. Total participation in the All of Us dataset grew to 633,000 by February 2025, providing a diverse foundation for discovery. Simultaneously, the UK Biobank completed the release of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data for 490,640 participants in 2025. Such large-scale projects validate the utility of sequencing and drive downstream commercial testing applications.

Data depth is improving alongside participant breadth in the genomic testing market. The All of Us program added 2,700 long-read sequences to its database in the 2025 release, enhancing variant detection capabilities. Additionally, they quadrupled their wearable data cohort, reaching 60,000 participants with linked Fitbit data in 2025, bridging the gap between phenotype and genotype. The UK Biobank set a new target to measure proteins in 600,000 samples for its proteomics expansion. Genome UK’s strategy marked 2025 as the halfway milestone for its 10-year implementation plan, further integrating these massive datasets into the NHS infrastructure.

Explosion in Genomic Data Complexity Demands Advanced Bioinformatics Solutions

As volume increases, the complexity of data within the genomic testing market has skyrocketed, necessitating advanced bioinformatics. Researchers identified 275 million previously unreported genetic variants in the All of Us dataset in early 2024. Crucially, nearly 4 million of these new variants were located in coding regions tied to disease risk, offering new targets for clinical diagnostics and clinical data management. To manage this throughput, 10x Genomics launched the Chromium Flex assay in 2025, capable of processing 100 million cells per week. Such capacity allows laboratories to handle the deluge of samples generated by population health studies.

Technological refinements are solving difficult data challenges. PacBio announced its new SPRQ chemistry in late 2024, reducing DNA input requirements by 4-fold to 500ng, making difficult samples accessible. Moreover, PacBio reported a 7% improvement in solve rates for rare disease cases using long-read sequencing versus short-reads in 2025 studies. Thermo Fisher’s Axiom PangenomiX Array launched in 2024 combines 4 distinct assays into a single test to handle diverse population data. These innovations ensure that the data generated by the genomic testing market is actionable and accurate.

Regulatory Approvals and Reimbursement Codes Unlock Commercial Viability

Regulatory bodies are rapidly clearing barriers, acting as a major catalyst for the genomic testing market. The FDA approved 9 new cell and gene therapy products in 2024 and continued this momentum with 5 new approvals in 2025. Total novel drug approvals by the FDA reached 55 in 2025, up from 50 in 2024, many of which require companion genomic biomarkers. Reimbursement landscapes are shifting concurrently; Guardant Health’s Shield test became eligible for Medicare coverage for 45 million individuals following FDA approval in 2024.

Proper coding is essential for the financial health of the genomic testing market. North Carolina Medicaid added coverage for 10+ new CPT codes, including Whole Genome Sequencing for NICU infants, effective June 1, 2024. The CPT code set for 2025 introduced new codes specifically for Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) to streamline billing. Exact Sciences secured favorable Medicare pricing for its Cologuard Plus test in Q4 2024, ensuring sustainable margins. Such regulatory and economic frameworks provide the stability needed for providers to expand their testing menus.

Plummeting Sequencing Costs Significantly Improve Gross Margins for Providers

Cost efficiency is reshaping the economics of the genomic testing market, making testing accessible to a broader population. Illumina claimed its NovaSeq X series reduced the cost of sequencing a human genome to approximately USD 200 in 2024. Similarly, PacBio launched chemistry in late 2024 enabling a high-fidelity human genome sequence for less than USD 500. Equipment entry costs are also falling; 10x Genomics introduced the Chromium Xo instrument in late 2024 at a price point of USD 25,000. These reductions are critical for democratizing access to advanced genomic tools.

Operational efficiencies are translating into healthier balance sheets. Twist Bioscience reported a gross margin increase to 43.3% in Q3 2024, up from 34.4% in 2023, reflecting improved production economics. PacBio highlighted a 40% cost reduction for customers using its new HiFi Prep Kit 96 launched in 2024. Natera achieved a gross margin of 63% in Q4 2024, driven by volume efficiencies. These improved margins allow companies in the genomic testing market to reinvest in R&D and further expansion.

Robust Synthetic Biology Supply Chains Enable Massive Testing Scale

A resilient supply chain is underpinning the rapid growth of the genomic testing market. Twist Bioscience, a key player in synthetic DNA, shipped approximately 212,000 genes in Q3 2024, a significant volume increase from 171,000 genes shipped in the same quarter of 2023. Their customer base is widening, as they served approximately 2,300 customers in Q3 2024. Earlier in the year, Twist shipped 193,000 genes in Q2 2024, demonstrating consistent quarter-over-quarter demand for the raw materials of genomics.

Reagent providers are scaling to meet the diverse needs of the genomic testing market. Thermo Fisher launched 15,000+ primary antibodies and related genomic reagents in March 2024 alone to support proteogenomic research. On the diagnostic side, Exact Sciences noted its Cologuard test has now been used cumulatively 18 million times since launch as of Jan 2025, proving the supply chain can support massive commercial throughput. This logistical maturity ensures that the market is not bottlenecked by material shortages.

Capital Influx and Strong Cash Flows Sustain Innovation Momentum

Investment activity remains vibrant, signaling long-term confidence in the genomic testing market. In 2025, genomics companies raised USD 3.2 billion in equity funding, a 12.8% increase over the previous year. The total number of funding rounds for genomics companies in 2025 was 142, consolidating slightly from 199 funding rounds recorded in 2024 as capital concentrated on winners. Specifically, Genomics Research Services raised USD 80.8 million across 5 rounds in 2025, highlighting interest in specialized support sectors.

established players are generating their own capital to fuel the genomic testing market. Exact Sciences reported operating cash flow of USD 139 million in Q3 2024, indicating strong self-funding capability. Natera reported cash inflows of greater than USD 100 million for the full year 2025. This transition from cash-burn to cash-generation among market leaders suggests the sector is maturing financially, reducing reliance on external debt and increasing stability for future growth.

Global Genomic Testing Market Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Eurofins Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Other Prominent players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Offering:

System and Software

Reagents & Consumables

Services DTC Genomic Testing Service Sale of genomic data



By Testing Type:

Sequencing Solution DNA Sequencing RNA Sequencing Methylation Sequencing NGS Library Preparation Sequencing Data Analysis

Others Microarray Solution Human Genotyping with Arrays Non-Human Genotyping with Arrays Methylation Array Analysis Microarray Data Analysis Others



By Technology:

Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Stem Cell Therapy

Cloning

By Indication:

Cancer

Asthma

Diabetes

Hearth Diseases

Other Indication

By Application:

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnosis

Agricultural Production

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

