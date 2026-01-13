Helio Positions Itself to Lead the Emerging Space-Based Solar Power (SBSP) Industry

Berkeley, California, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) (“Helio” or the “Company”) today announced its strategic positioning to lead the emerging space-based solar power (SBSP) market as global attention on orbital energy infrastructure accelerates. Recent media coverage such as the publicized article www.ecoportal.net/en/laser-beams-from-the-sun-to-power-earth/14664/ has highlighted startups proposing orbital data centers powered by space-based solar energy (or SBSP) for niche applications. While these announcements have captured headlines, Helio emphasizes that such narratives should not distract from the core and what it believes to be a far larger opportunity: delivering continuous, reliable, clean energy from space to Earth at utility scale. As discussions about orbital energy infrastructure begin to dominate news cycles, the Company believes a more consequential reality is unfolding for investors: space-based solar power moving from theory to entering a competitive race for commercial leadership with disruptive consequences to the earth-bound solar industry and the monopolistic utility infrastructure. Helio believes it is uniquely positioned to win that race.

Two Competitive Advantages That Set Helio Apart:

Established Excellence in Solving the Toughest Space Engineering Challenges

Since being founded in 2018, the Company has built its reputation as a trusted problem solver within the global space industry working with such industry leaders as NASA, European Space Agency, Firefly and Honeybee Robotics, delivering flight-proven solutions across both small programs and flagship missions. Helio has products orbiting the Sun to Jupiter. This real-world experience dramatically reduces technical, execution, and schedule risk in an industry defined by long timelines and high failure rates. Helio does not merely propose future architectures—it builds reliable systems that operate in space. The Company believes that this institutional depth differentiates Helio in the competitive landscape as new companies begin to confront the realities of large-scale power-beaming architectures and constellation deployment.

Microwave Power Beaming, A Far Superior Technical Pathway

Helio has built a reputation in the space industry for designing and delivering world-class space mechanisms, advanced antennas, and mission architectures with complex deployable systems. Helio’s SBSP architecture is based on microwave power beaming, a technically advantaged and commercially viable approach compared to the infrared laser concepts highlighted in recent announcements. While infrared laser approaches may have niche applications, it faces fundamental constraints in efficiency, reliability, and throughput that limit its practicality for continuous, high-volume energy delivery to Earth. Microwave transmission offers lower atmospheric attenuation, greater tolerance to weather variability, and more efficient ground reception—critical advantages for transmitting energy across tens of thousands of kilometers. Microwave power transmission remains the most extensively studied, experimentally validated, and regulatorily understood method for long-distance wireless power transfer. These characteristics directly impact system reliability, unit economics, safety, and regulatory feasibility. For utility-scale, grid-connected SBSP systems, microwave beaming provides a proven, scalable, and lower-risk pathway to commercialization.

Investment Takeaway

The critical question is no longer whether SBSP is viable—but who can execute. Helio believes that its proven track record providing solutions to the space industry, engineering depth, and focus on scalable, validated technology positions the Company to accelerate SBSP commercialization and reduce program risk. Helio has the experience and intellectual property to lead this emerging industry with significant disruptive force.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure—space-based power systems aka “Power plants in space” that captures solar energy beyond Earth’s atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the ‘problem solvers to the space industry,’ Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly,” "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan,” "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this press release, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this press release and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s business plans or model.