ESI Total Fuel Management Expands HVO Services to Drive Data Center Sustainability and Strategy

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESI Total Fuel Management (ESI), a proven industry expert in diesel generator fuel lifecycle management, announces the expansion of its Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO/R99) services for data centers and other mission-critical facilities, reinforcing the company’s role as a long-term partner for operators working toward Net-Zero 2030 goals.

Efforts to reduce the environmental impact of standby power systems are accelerating across the data center industry. Operators are seeking practical solutions that advance sustainability without compromising resiliency. ESI has guided customers through this type of change before, advocating for ultra-low sulfur diesel in emergency generators long before it became standard. That same environmental stewardship now informs ESI’s approach to renewable diesel.

Recognizing that dependable access is critical to adoption, ESI established the first secure HVO/R99 supply chain on the East Coast. This infrastructure allows customers to incorporate renewable diesel into their fuel strategies as a practical, long-term step toward emissions reduction and operational continuity.

HVO/R99 can reduce carbon emissions by up to 90 percent compared to conventional diesel while maintaining cold-weather performance and longer-term fuel stability appropriate for the long storage cycles of standby generator operations. As a drop-in fuel, it does not require infrastructure modifications and supports Scope 1 emissions reduction. Within ESI’s broader portfolio, HVO is one component of a comprehensive approach that addresses fuel quality, monitoring, compliance, and system resiliency together.

“Sustainability goals do not replace the need for resiliency, and they can be complementary,” said Alex Marcus, CEO and president of ESI Total Fuel Management. “Our focus is helping customers implement solutions that are technically sound and operationally proven. By managing the entire fuel lifecycle – from supply and storage to monitoring, consumption, and pollution control – we help customers reduce environmental impact while maintaining resilient, mission-critical systems.”

For data center operators pursuing Net-Zero 2030, ESI provides the engineering expertise, infrastructure, and operational support needed to move beyond individual initiatives and implement a coordinated strategy that strengthens both sustainability and resiliency.

Learn more about ESI's HVO/R99 solutions at fuelmanagement.com/hvo .