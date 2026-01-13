Armada Appoints Todd LeBlanc as President of Armada’s McDonald’s Business Unit and Sarah Wilkes as Chief Marketing Officer

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada, a global supply chain solutions provider, today announced three strategic executive appointments, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to accelerated growth across Armada Supply Chain Solutions. Todd LeBlanc has been appointed President of Armada’s McDonald’s Business Unit, Sarah Wilkes has joined Armada as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Rick Rover has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Todd LeBlanc, President of McDonald's Business Unit, is a seasoned operator and strategist with more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across the food and beverage value chain. Prior to joining Armada, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Martin Brower, where he previously served in operating leadership roles in the U.S. and internationally. Earlier in his career, Todd held business unit leadership roles at TreeHouse Foods and was a consultant at McKinsey & Company. At Armada, LeBlanc will lead the McDonald’s Business Unit, focusing on operational excellence, value creation, and supporting the growth ambition of one of the company’s most strategic customers.

Sarah Wilkes, Chief Marketing Officer, brings deep experience in supply chain technology, services, and commercial strategy. As CMO, she will lead brand strategy, growth marketing, digital marketing, and integrated go-to-market execution across the unified Armada Supply Chain Solutions brand. Wilkes previously held senior marketing leadership roles at e2open and Blue Yonder, where she focused on brand transformation, lead automation, and sales and marketing alignment. Wilkes will help unify Armada’s brand position and value proposition.

Rick Rover, Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience leading global supply chain and logistics organizations. Rover most recently served as President of Armada Warehouse Solutions, where he led inventory management, field services, and warehouse operations. He also previously held the role of Armada’s Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing shared services including HR, IT, and Finance. As COO, Rover will oversee enterprise operations, execution excellence, and integration across Armada’s expanding platform.

“Wilkes and Rover bring proven expertise in integrating, building, and scaling businesses, as well as brand and go-to-market execution. Additionally, LeBlanc brings a deep understanding of the McDonald’s ecosystem and a long-standing track record of leadership within the foodservice supply chain,” said Chris O’Brien, CEO of Armada. “Together, these executives strengthen our ability to accelerate our McDonald’s growth while continuing to provide unparalleled value for our broader customer base.”

All three executives will report to Chris O’Brien, who was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Armada. Collectively, these strategic leadership moves further reinforce Armada’s plan to become the leader in integrated supply chain solutions. As Armada continues to grow in 2026, the company remains focused on providing solutions that matter most to customers.

About Armada Supply Chain Solutions

Armada delivers innovative, data-driven supply chain solutions that enhance performance, reduce risk, and drive sustainable results. From freight management to inventory optimization, network analytics, and real-time visibility, our integrated services are built to power future-ready supply chains. Learn more at www.armada.net.