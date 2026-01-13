Golden Triangle Ventures Signals Turnaround Momentum as Final Cleanup Nears, Balance Sheet Strengthens, and Core Businesses Accelerate Toward 2026 Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN --Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH), today issued a corporate update signaling a decisive shift into its next phase, as the Company closes in on the final remaining items related to legacy cleanup, strengthens its balance sheet, and accelerates momentum across its core operating businesses.

Over the past several months, Golden Triangle Ventures has taken direct action to address legacy balance sheet and structural matters that previously constrained the Company. Management confirmed that millions of dollars in historical debt have been removed from the balance sheet, materially improving the Company’s financial position and reducing legacy overhang. As a result, only a small number of final cleanup items remain, and the Company is now nearing completion of this phase.

The impact of these actions is expected to be reflected in the Company’s Q4 financial results, anticipated to be released in the near term. Management believes these results will demonstrate a clear change in direction, highlighting the effects of balance sheet improvement, operational preparation, and stronger execution under current leadership.

With the majority of legacy matters addressed, Golden Triangle Ventures is turning its focus fully toward execution and growth.

At the center of this transition are the Company’s core operating businesses, including Go Fast Sports & Beverages, a performance-driven beverage brand regaining momentum with an expanding retail roadmap beginning in Q2, and Snapt Beverages, the Company’s internal manufacturing and brand-building platform.

Snapt Beverages is currently in discussions with multiple active manufacturing partners, supporting a growing pipeline of third-party and internal production opportunities. Management indicated that one partnership is currently in the final stages and expected to close as early as this week, reflecting increasing demand for the Company’s manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing Snapt Beverages’ role as a core operational asset within the platform.

“These are real changes with real impact,” said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Triangle Ventures. “We didn’t talk around the problems—we addressed them. We removed debt, strengthened the balance sheet, and rebuilt the foundation. That work is now translating into operational momentum. Go Fast is moving toward broader retail, Snapt is actively engaging manufacturing partners, and the upcoming Q4 results will begin to reflect the shift in direction and accountability we’ve brought to this company.”

Management emphasized that these developments represent a fundamental reset in how the Company is structured, operated, and led. With legacy constraints largely removed, operating businesses active, and financial improvements beginning to surface in reported results, Golden Triangle Ventures believes it is entering its next chapter from a position of strength.

As the Company moves forward, leadership remains focused on execution, accountability, and consistent delivery across its operating businesses. Upcoming financial disclosures, partnership developments, and operational milestones are expected to further demonstrate progress and reinforce the Company’s renewed direction heading into 2026.

Golden Triangle Ventures will continue to communicate material developments as they occur, with an emphasis on results, transparency, and long-term value creation.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.GoldenTriangleInc.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

