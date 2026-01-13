Managed Services Market Outlook to 2035 by Type of Service, Type of Deployment, Type of Enterprise, Type of Vertical and Geographical Region

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Services Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Service, Type of Deployment, Type of Enterprise, Type of Vertical, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global managed services market is poised for substantial growth, with its size predicted to soar from USD 323.8 billion this year to USD 1.02 trillion by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period. This astronomical increase is catalyzed by digital transformation and evolving information technology landscapes that amplify the necessity for efficient managed services.

Managed Services Market: Growth and Trends

The market is navigating a rapidly changing IT infrastructure environment, with enterprises increasingly leaning toward cloud computing solutions to optimize operations and enhance competitive edge. Simultaneously, the demand for business continuity and application management services is burgeoning. Businesses are leveraging managed services to enhance operational resilience, especially within dynamically shifting technological ecosystems.

Although obstacles such as cybersecurity threats and regulatory compliance necessities pose challenges, the market's growth is nonetheless buoyed by the escalating demand for IT infrastructure and managed security services aimed at adeptly countering cybersecurity concerns.

Managed Services Market: Key Segments

By Type of Service: Predominant market segments include managed backup, communication, IT infrastructure, mobility, network services, and security. Managed IT infrastructure currently holds a substantial market share due to the heightened need for dependable infrastructure management. Yet, the managed network service segment is anticipated to outpace others in growth, driven by the burgeoning requirement for superior connectivity solutions involving WAN, LAN, and SD-WAN technologies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $323.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1.02 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

