BookingCentral Launches New Mobile App for Rental Operators

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BookingCentral, a software platform for rental and tour operators, today announced the launch of the BookingCentral Mobile App, enabling operators to manage rentals at the dock or on the go.

Designed primarily for Boat rental operators, Marinas and RV rental operators, the BookingCentral App enables the user to manage rentals and customers efficiently from a smartphone. Customer check-in, check-out, waivers, gratuity and payments can all be handled in the app.

The app also allows the user to easily assign rental units, add before/after pictures/video and document damages.

Designed as a companion to the BookingCentral platform, the mobile app supports dockside, lot-based, and in-field workflows, allowing teams to operate efficiently without returning to the office or relying on tablets, clipboards, or paper forms.

“Rental operators want more mobility and flexibility,” said Martin Israelsen at BookingCentral. “The mobile app gives their teams control in the field, where most of the customer experience actually happens.”

Key capabilities include:

Mobile check-in and check-out

Real-time fleet status showing departures, returns and availability

showing departures, returns and availability Multi-order management for handling multiple rental orders

for handling multiple rental orders Damage documentation with before/after photos or video

with before/after photos or video Damage deposits processed directly from customer payment cards

processed directly from customer payment cards Add-ons and upsells handled at the dock or in the field

handled at the dock or in the field Gratuity support for guides, captains, and delivery teams

for guides, captains, and delivery teams Hardware-free operation using standard smartphones on Wi-Fi or cellular

The app supports operators who manage outdoor assets, high-volume weekends, and field-based customer interactions. By supporting mobile workflows at docks, lots, and delivery sites, the app reduces operational friction and helps teams improve turnarounds and customer satisfaction.

The BookingCentral Mobile App is now available on both iOS and Android and integrates seamlessly with the BookingCentral platform.

About BookingCentral

BookingCentral provides booking and operations software for rental and tour operators in boating, watersports, RV rentals, golf carts, and tours/activities across the United States and Canada. The platform supports bookings, payments, dynamic pricing, fleet management, waivers, and field operations from booking to return.