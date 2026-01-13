Explainable AI Market Forecast Report 2025-2035: Key Opportunities Lie in Fraud Detection, Personalized Medicine, and Growing Markets in Asia

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explainable AI Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Application, End-User, Type of Enterprise and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global explainable AI market is poised for exponential growth, with its size predicted to expand from USD 8.01 million currently to USD 53.92 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 18.93%. As AI adoption rises, reaching around 300 million users worldwide, the fusion of explainable computing and transparency marks a pivotal shift for various sectors. Explainable AI is revolutionizing industries by enhancing understanding of AI decisions, offering model-agnostic approaches and interactive visualizations that significantly benefit fields like healthcare, particularly in drug discovery.

Explainable AI is reshaping business operations across finance, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing by providing deep insights and solutions to complex challenges. Its role is increasingly crucial due to global digital transformation efforts aimed at innovation and efficiency. Techniques such as SHAP and LIME enhance the interpretability of AI models, building trust in AI systems and facilitating improved decision-making processes across sectors. This, combined with technological advancement and investment interest, positions the explainable AI market for significant growth in the coming years.

Key Segments of the Explainable AI Market

By Type of Component: The market is segmented into software and services, with software presently capturing the majority share due to rising demand for transparency and accountability in AI systems, particularly in critical sectors like healthcare and finance.

By Type of Deployment: The market is categorized into cloud and on-premise models. The cloud segment currently dominates due to its flexibility and scalability, appealing to businesses looking to deploy XAI without high infrastructure costs. However, on-premise deployment is expected to grow faster, attributed to data control benefits, and reduced breach risks, offering customization and scalability aligned with firm-specific needs.

By Type of Application: Fraud detection holds the largest market share due to the demand for transparency in AI-driven decisions, especially in cybersecurity. The drug discovery and diagnostics segment is projected to grow more rapidly, driven by machine learning advancements that improve diagnostic accuracy and personalized medicine.

By End-User: IT & telecommunications currently lead in market share due to the substantial data necessary for AI model training and insight generation. However, the aerospace & defense sector is projected to grow at a higher CAGR, reflecting the need for clear and responsible AI-assisted decision-making in national security and public safety.

By Type of Enterprise: Large enterprises dominate the market, using extensive resources to invest in AI technologies, enhance efficiency, and scale economies, coupled with higher growth rates predicted for this segment.

By Geographical Regions: North America holds the majority market share. Nevertheless, Asia is forecasted to expand more swiftly, spurred by substantial investments, government initiatives, and rising explainable AI demand in China and India.

Research Coverage and Benefits

The report offers insights into various market sections, including comprehensive analyses of components, deployment types, applications, end-users, enterprise types, and regions. It delves into competitive landscapes, profiles prominent market players, evaluates megatrends, and assesses patent activities. The report also presents recent developments and applies analytical models such as Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis to provide valuable market insights.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are active in the explainable AI market?

Who are the market leaders?

What factors drive market evolution?

What are the current and projected market sizes?

What is the market's CAGR?

How is market opportunity distributed among segments?

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report provides comprehensive revenue projections for the market and sub-segments, assisting both established and emerging players.

It offers valuable insights into market dynamics, enabling stakeholders to optimize positioning and create effective strategies.

Stakeholders gain a thorough understanding of market drivers, barriers, and opportunities, equipping them to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Key Attributes

