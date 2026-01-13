STARK FUTURE POSTS RECORD GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY

Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stark Future delivered a 77 % year-over-year sales growth to €115 million in revenue in the full year of 2025, achieving profitability in 5 of the last 9 months, underscoring strong demand for the company’s electric motorcycles and expanding global footprint. Q4 growth of 97 % capped a year of operational discipline and product momentum across MX, EX, and SM platforms.











Growth came primarily from existing dealers increasing sell-through, complemented by rapid geographic expansion into new regions and markets. In less than 1 year, Stark has achieved a share of over 3% in the global Enduro segment, demonstrating that riders adopt electric when they outperform combustion engines. The company targets a ~30% share in 5 years; notably, a 50% market share was already achieved in Germany in 2025, with similar performance observed in several European countries.

Stark is now developing vehicles aimed at larger motorcycle categories, with annual global volumes exceeding 55 million units, to replicate this trajectory at scale. Recent battery partnerships on the 26120 cell with EVE and Wanxiang A123 support this roadmap with multi-sourced, motorcycle-first energy platforms designed for high power, fast charging, and robust thermal control.

Anton Wass, CEO & Founder of Stark Future: “This year proved a simple theory: when you offer the market electric bikes that are superior to combustion, riders switch. We grew fast, stayed disciplined, and showed consistent growth while building the supply chain to scale. Next, we take the same winning formula into bigger categories, while we’ll continue our organic growth in off-road.”

Morgan Karlsson, Stark Future Chief Marketing Officer: “From Europe to North America to APAC, the signal is the same: when electric motorcycles are better in performance and overall experience, riders switch. We’re scaling to match, broadening our dealer network, adding production windows, and securing cell supply to turn today’s demand spike into durable growth.”





A strengthened balance sheet, in December, Stark closed a €15m disbursement with the European Investment Bank and a €25m equity round with an existing shareholder, bringing the total 2025 equity investment to €45m. These events reinforce liquidity and fund the product and market expansion ahead.

Looking to the future, Stark plans to raise additional capital in 2026 and is preparing for an IPO within the next three years, ensuring the resources required to become a global leader in the motorcycle market.

About Stark Future

Stark Future is a Barcelona-based premium electric motorcycle manufacturer redefining performance and sustainability in the powersports industry. Founded in 2020, the company has grown to become the fastest-growing Spanish company in history, combining cutting-edge technology with world-class design and engineering. Stark’s flagship model, the VARG MX, is the most powerful motocross bike ever created, delivering unmatched power, precision, and sustainability. With a rapidly expanding global presence, Stark Future’s mission is to accelerate the motorcycle industry’s shift toward sustainability by building motorcycles that outperform expectations on every level.

