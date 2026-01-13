Calidris Investment Partners Sets Market Entry with Inaugural Insurance Sidecar Transaction and Leadership Appointments

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidris Investment Partners (“Calidris”), an insurance-focused investment manager backed by RedBird Capital Partners, today established its market entry with the completion of its inaugural insurance sidecar transaction and the expansion of its senior leadership team. Led by co-founders and co-CEOs Daniel Miller and Philippe Trahan, Calidris specializes in executing strategic capital partnerships within the insurance sector, with a focus on property and casualty (“P&C”) (re)insurance.

In December 2025, Calidris successfully closed its inaugural sidecar transaction with global insurance group QBE, enabling its investors to enter a strategic partnership with a leading global commercial P&C insurer. The completion of the transaction underscores Calidris’ execution capabilities and advances the firm’s mission to deliver differentiated access to lower volatility P&C insurance risks for institutional investors.

“Our entry into the market reflects a strong operational foundation and the confidence of high-quality institutional partners,” said Daniel Miller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Calidris. “With our first transaction successfully completed, we are focused on building on our momentum by structuring attractive, diversified and scalable partnerships that meet the needs of our investors and insurance counterparties.”

To support the continued growth of Calidris’ platform and rollout of strategic initiatives, the firm has also announced a sequence of key leadership hires:

Marcus Foley, Director of Quantitative Strategies – Foley is a 20 year industry veteran who has held C-suite positions for Aspen, Argo and Somers Re groups primarily focused on Risk and Capital Management, Balance Sheet Optimization and M&A. He will oversee the development and execution of a quantitative strategy roadmap for Calidris, aligning the analytic framework with firm-level growth, return and risk objectives.

– Foley is a 20 year industry veteran who has held C-suite positions for Aspen, Argo and Somers Re groups primarily focused on Risk and Capital Management, Balance Sheet Optimization and M&A. He will oversee the development and execution of a quantitative strategy roadmap for Calidris, aligning the analytic framework with firm-level growth, return and risk objectives. Natasha Osborne, Director of Finance and Operations – Osborne joins Calidris to drive operational excellence and financial oversight as the firm scales. She brings nearly 15 years of experience, most recently at Hiscox Re & ILS where she focused on third-party capital operations and financial reporting.

In addition, Calidris has appointed Andrew Brooks, former CEO of Ascot Group and Deputy Chair and Council member of Lloyd’s, as a Non-Executive Director to its Board, bolstering the firm’s governance and executive leadership team with diversified industry expertise and market insight to advance the firm’s long-term strategy.

Philippe Trahan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Calidris, said, “We are building a differentiated investment platform centered on alignment and long-term partnerships. The depth of expertise we have added to our leadership team and Board complements our disciplined approach, bringing the skills and insight necessary to support and accelerate the growth of our business.”

“Daniel and Philippe bring an impressive track record as insurance investors and demonstrated structuring experts, creating a strong foundation for Calidris’ business model,” added Robert Klein, President of RedBird Capital Partners. “Now in market with a deal successfully completed, high-caliber leadership team in place and strong investor relationships, Calidris is well positioned to capitalize on growing interest in the P&C (re)insurance space.”

About Calidris Investment Partners

Backed by RedBird Capital Partners, Calidris Investment Partners is a Bermuda-based investment manager focused on executing strategic capital partnership transactions within the insurance sector. Calidris is led by Daniel Miller and Philippe Trahan, two highly experienced insurance sector investors registered with the Bermuda Monetary Authority to act as an investment adviser. For more information, please go to https://www.calidris.bm/.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies and provides strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate, focusing on two core ecosystems – Sports, Media & Entertainment and Financial Services. The firm currently manages over $14 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

Contact

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

RedBird@gagnierfc.com