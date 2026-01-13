Commercial vehicle industry gears up to pack Work Truck Week® 2026 with new products

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find the latest commercial vehicles plus everything it takes to transform a “truck” into a “work truck” at Work Truck Week® 2026, the industry’s biggest launchpad. Explore dozens of new products and companies in the sold-out Work Truck Show® exhibit space and experience cutting-edge vehicles during Ride & Drive.

Work Truck Week runs March 10–13, 2026, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than a Trade Show®, it encompasses The Work Truck Show, Green Truck Summit, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 10, educational sessions run March 10–12, Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 11–13, and Ride & Drive runs March 11–12. Work Truck Week, North America’s largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association. Register at worktruckweek.com.

“Work Truck Week showcases the innovation of the commercial vehicle industry, including the many ways truck-mounted equipment, bodies, components, accessories and technology applications are configured to create customized vehicles that work harder and smarter,” says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. “There is no better place to discover the latest developments in an industry that never stops inventing.”

Many exhibiting companies are already highlighting new products they plan to feature at Work Truck Week. Get the details from the Work Truck Week Product Gallery at wtw26.mapyourshow.com. Filter by “new” to see the latest products, including vehicles, organization systems, bodies, cameras, lights, truck beds, safety systems, coatings, flooring and more.

Get behind the wheel of commercial vehicles with the latest technology, fuel, sustainability offerings and propulsion systems at Work Truck Week Ride & Drive March 11–12. More details about featured vehicles will be released in the weeks ahead.

In addition to new products, Work Truck Week offers opportunities to discover new suppliers, with more than 50 companies exhibiting for the first time. Twenty-five are in the New Exhibitor Pavilion located in Rooms 137–139 across from the Hall I Work Truck Show exhibit hall entrance. It opens an hour before the main exhibit hall on March 11–12. A list of new exhibitors is available at wtw26.mapyourshow.com.

For more information about Work Truck Week, including links to register and book hotel rooms, visit worktruckweek.com. Contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090) with questions.

About Work Truck Week

Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other commercial vehicle professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest work trucks, chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and vocational truck solutions; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show in 2026 is the best place to see what’s new, network and prepare for the future. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #WTW26, #WorkTruckWeek, and #GreenTruckSummit.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc9de6ff-476a-4117-b25d-227ef8618cb7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/842ca76d-0abe-4c82-929e-5fa379b91f6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8df37ab-b25a-4d1c-8bbe-8bf5cfc5937c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0684527-2068-4e0b-aec8-3af69d079719