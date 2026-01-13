Standard Premium Finance Holdings to Highlight Growth Momentum and Strategic Outlook at DealFlow Discovery Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, today announces that it will attend and present at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference, January 28–29, 2026, at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey. William Koppelmann, CEO, and Brian Krogol, CFO, will deliver a live presentation highlighting Standard Premium’s growth trajectory, expanding national footprint and strategic priorities for 2026 at 11:00 am EST on January 29.

“Standard Premium has entered an exciting phase of execution,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “With our expanded $115 million credit facility, acquisition pipeline and recent licensing approvals extending our reach to 41 states, we believe this is an ideal time to engage with the investment community and share how we are building a scalable, disciplined specialty finance platform.”

In 2025, Standard Premium reported continued portfolio growth, increased loan originations and year-over-year revenue gains, supported by disciplined underwriting and capital management. The Company also expanded its national presence through additional state licensing approvals and strengthened its leadership team to support future scale.

“Our strong financial performance and focus on prudent capital deployment position us well for sustainable growth,” adds Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium. “The DealFlow Discovery Conference provides a valuable forum to discuss our operating momentum, financial discipline and long-term value creation strategy.”

The management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional and retail investors throughout the conference.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 40 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

