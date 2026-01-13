UNITE 2026 Registration Now Open: Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr. Announced as Commencement Speaker, Complimentary Tickets for Every HBCU

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UNCF announced the official launch of registration for UNITE 2026, its flagship national convening focused on advancing leadership, innovation and long-term capacity across historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Hosted by UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building, the UNITE Summit brings together presidents, chancellors, faculty, staff, policymakers, philanthropic leaders, students and strategic partners around five guiding pillars—Institutional Excellence, Student Success, Research and Innovation, Economic Mobility and Systems Change. Building on the momentum of a record-breaking UNITE 2025, which convened nearly 1,400 leaders from across higher education, UNITE 2026 marks the Summit’s fifth year with expanded programming focused on institutional transformation.

Taking place July 19–23, 2026, at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, the five-day convening will feature a signature opening gala and commencement address, dynamic breakout sessions, pre-summit workshops and curated special events—intentionally designed to bring leaders together to exchange ideas on innovation in higher education, build meaningful partnerships and collaboratively advance the future of HBCUs.

To ensure this opportunity is shared broadly across the sector, for the second consecutive year, UNCF will provide five complimentary registrations to every HBCU in the nation—expanding access to the conversations, strategies and tools emerging from institutions, partners and practitioners across the higher education ecosystem. UNCF will also continue its partnership with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support broad participation and engagement across the public HBCU community.

“HBCUs are navigating extraordinary financial and enrollment pressures, often without the infrastructure they need,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “UNITE exists to provide leaders strategies built for their realities, tools to strengthen their institutions, and space to learn from each other. This is how we build capacity at scale and accelerate the momentum we have in this moment.”

UNCF also announced that Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr., former Chancellor of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCA&T) will serve as the UNITE 2026 commencement speaker. Delivered during the opening gala on Monday, July 20, the commencement address is a signature moment that sets the tone and vision for the summit—continuing a tradition shaped by distinguished leaders such as Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, president emerita of Spelman and Bennett College; Princeton University scholar Dr. Ruha Benjamin; and playwright, activist and Spelman alumna Pearl Cleage.

“Dr. Martin embodies the kind of steady, mission-driven leadership that UNITE was created to elevate,” said Ed Smith-Lewis, senior vice president for Institutional Programs, UNCF. “His voice offers both perspective and hope at a pivotal moment for HBCUs.”

A nationally respected higher education leader, Dr. Martin brings decades of executive experience to the UNITE main stage. He served as Chancellor of NCA&T from 2009 until his retirement in 2024, leading a period of historic growth that positioned the institution as the nation’s largest HBCU, with enrollment surpassing more than 13,500 students. His address will focus on sustaining institutional legacy while advancing growth and competitiveness in an evolving higher education landscape.

“UNCF UNITE 2026 is more than a commencement – it is a declaration of purpose,” said Martin. “During this historic gathering, there is a collective affirmation of the responsibility to prepare, empower, and propel the next generation of leaders who will transform communities and redefine what is possible. I am honored to join UNCF and leaders of our HBCUs in conversations about the significant opportunities for our institutions during this tumultuous time for higher education in America.”

In addition to UNITE, ICB will commemorate its 20th year of impact through a special anniversary series that includes a virtual symposium, curated sessions, a comprehensive recap report and intimate salon dinners hosted across the country.

For more than 185 years, HBCUs have expanded access, developed leaders and advanced economic mobility for generations. Forged in exclusion yet sustained by resilience and vision, they continue to stand as enduring platforms for opportunity, consciousness, and collective progress.

