Tendo Names Beth Godsey as General Manager to Lead Healthcare Analytics Business

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo, a healthcare software company helping hospitals and health systems turn quality data into action and increase revenue, today announced that Beth Godsey will join the company as General Manager of Tendo Insights. In this role, Godsey will lead product and go-to-market strategy for Tendo’s Insights business, helping healthcare systems leverage Tendo’s quality analytics and AI products to turn data insights into clear and actionable quality improvement plans.

Godsey brings deep expertise and a highly respected voice in healthcare quality, analytics, and performance improvement. She is widely known across the provider community for helping organizations move beyond rankings and metrics to drive meaningful, sustainable change.

“Tendo Insights is at an inflection point,” said Jennifer Goldsmith, CEO of Tendo. “Hospitals know their quality scores and rankings—but many still struggle to understand where to start and how to improve. Beth has spent her career solving exactly that problem. Her leadership, credibility, and deep understanding of the market make her the ideal person to lead this next phase of growth for Tendo Insights.”

As General Manager, Godsey will focus on expanding the impact of Tendo Insights by aligning data, clinical operations, and workforce intelligence to help hospitals identify their highest‑value improvement opportunities. She will work closely with customers, partners, and internal teams to ensure Tendo’s solutions address today’s most pressing challenges—staffing constraints, quality performance, regulatory pressure, and the need for measurable ROI.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Tendo at such a pivotal moment,” said Godsey. “Health systems are overwhelmed with data, yet still lack clarity on where to focus to improve outcomes and revenue. Tendo has built a powerful platform that connects insights directly to action. The opportunity to help organizations translate quality data into real-world improvement is what drew me here.”

Godsey’s appointment underscores Tendo’s continued investment in Insights as a core growth engine for the company and a critical resource for healthcare leaders navigating an increasingly complex environment.

For more information about Tendo and its Insights solutions, visit tendo.com.

About Tendo Tendo is a healthcare technology company that partners with patients, clinicians, employers, and care navigators to put clinical quality at the center of every care decision. Our Marketplace offers shoppable, bundled procedures with transparent pricing and provider/procedure-level quality information across a large, nationwide network, so people and employers can choose care with confidence. Powered by Insights, our clinical analytics and AI platform, Tendo turns claims and clinical data into risk-adjusted quality measures, actionable improvement plans, and peer benchmarking that drive better outcomes and stronger public quality scores (like CMS Stars and U.S. News & World Report). Together, Marketplace and Insights let providers showcase the care they do best while giving purchasers clear visibility into both quality and cost. Learn more at tendo.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Ray

Senior Director, Marketing

pr@tendo.com