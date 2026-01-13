Smithfield Foods Launches Impact Grant Program

SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications are now open for Smithfield Foods’ 2026 Impact Grant Program to support nonprofit organizations driving meaningful and measurable change in local communities that Smithfield employees call home.





“We’re proud to support organizations that reflect our values to help build stronger, more resilient and vibrant communities,” said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods. “The Impact Grant Program is one of many ways we empower community partners to deliver high-impact change where it’s needed most.”

Grants of $10,000 or more will be awarded through a competitive application process, with proposals evaluated based on demonstrated need, potential impact and alignment with Smithfield’s four focus areas of hunger relief, education, hometown heroes and community vitality.

Eligible nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply here by Feb. 6, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

In 2024, Smithfield invested more than $32 million to support local communities, including more than 25 million servings of protein donated to neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df388441-a2ee-4cce-8be5-4f46ad1c5b1c