Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market to Reach USD 9.64 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Targeted Therapies and Early Diagnosis – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, The Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market was valued at USD 3.57 billion in 2025 (estimated) and is projected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.33% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is driven by rising prevalence of genetic respiratory disorders, increased disease awareness, and ongoing advances in therapies.

Greater adoption of augmentation therapies, inhalation treatments, and supportive care is improving patient outcomes. Expansion of specialty clinics, hospital-based centers, and advanced diagnostics is enhancing access to timely care, while early diagnosis and better treatment adherence support continued market growth. Government healthcare programs, favorable reimbursement, and rising R&D investment in biologics and next-generation therapies are accelerating adoption across developed and emerging markets. Advances in therapy delivery and patient monitoring further strengthen the global AATD treatment landscape.





In the United States, the AATD Market was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2025 (estimated) and is expected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.03% from 2026 to 2033. Growth is supported by high awareness, early screening, advanced therapies, and strong healthcare infrastructure. Government support, broad insurance coverage, and active clinical research continue to improve outcomes and market penetration.

Despite strong growth potential, low awareness and delayed diagnosis in some regions remain key challenges. Addressing these through education, improved screening, and wider access to specialized care is essential to fully realize market potential.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Therapy Type

Intravenous Therapy dominated with ~56.79% share in 2025 due to its proven efficacy in delivering augmentation therapy directly to patients. Inhalation Therapy segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2033 as it offers non-invasive administration, improved patient convenience, and better adherence.

By Patient Age Group

Adult dominated with ~74% share in 2025 as the majority of diagnosed AATD patients are adults, with higher prevalence of COPD and liver complications. Pediatric segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2033 due to increasing awareness of early diagnosis and treatment benefits.

By Product Type

Augmentation Therapy dominated with ~44% share in 2025 as it directly addresses alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, improving lung function and slowing disease progression. Oxygen Therapy segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2033 as increasing COPD prevalence and hypoxemia management drive demand.

By Application

Hospitals dominated with ~52% share in 2025 due to the availability of advanced infrastructure, trained personnel, and specialized care units capable of administering complex treatments, such as intravenous augmentation therapy. Specialty Clinics segment is expected to grow fastest from 2026 to 2033 as these centers provide focused care, personalized treatment plans, and innovative therapies.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market in 2025 with the highest revenue share of about 39% due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread availability of specialized therapies, and high disease awareness.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.855% from 2026 to 2033 due to increasing awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of respiratory disorders.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report are

Grifols S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

CSL Behring

Kamada Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AstraZeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Mereo Biopharma Group plc

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Inhibrx, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LFB Biomedicaments S.A.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Epicrispr Biotechnologies, Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Recent Developments:

November 15, 2023 : Grifols concluded Cohort 1 of the Alpha-1 15% clinical trial, moving forward into Cohort 2 to evaluate the first subcutaneous dosing option for AATD patients.

: Grifols concluded Cohort 1 of the Alpha-1 15% clinical trial, moving forward into Cohort 2 to evaluate the first subcutaneous dosing option for AATD patients. May 6, 2025: Takeda contributed Phase 2 clinical trial data to the Critical Path for Alpha-1 (CPA-1) consortium, accelerating innovation in AATD therapies.

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.57 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 9.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.33% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Augmentation Therapy, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Oxygen Therapy)

• By Application (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Pharmacies)

• By Therapy Type (Intravenous Therapy, Inhalation Therapy)

• By Patient Age Group (Adult, Pediatric) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

EPIDEMIOLOGY & PATIENT POPULATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand the regional prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, the proportion of diagnosed versus undiagnosed patients, severity distribution between moderate and severe cases, and age- and gender-wise patient demographics, enabling accurate assessment of addressable patient pools.

– helps you understand the regional prevalence of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, the proportion of diagnosed versus undiagnosed patients, severity distribution between moderate and severe cases, and age- and gender-wise patient demographics, enabling accurate assessment of addressable patient pools. DIAGNOSTIC & SCREENING PENETRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate the effectiveness of current diagnostic pathways by analyzing the share of patients diagnosed through genetic testing versus phenotypic analysis, average diagnostic delay from symptom onset, adoption of newborn screening programs, and misdiagnosis rates impacting disease progression.

– helps you evaluate the effectiveness of current diagnostic pathways by analyzing the share of patients diagnosed through genetic testing versus phenotypic analysis, average diagnostic delay from symptom onset, adoption of newborn screening programs, and misdiagnosis rates impacting disease progression. TREATMENT UTILIZATION & ADHERENCE ANALYSIS – helps you assess real-world treatment patterns through data on the percentage of patients receiving augmentation therapy versus standard care, dosing frequency and treatment duration trends, therapy adherence rates, and measurable clinical improvements in lung and liver function.

– helps you assess real-world treatment patterns through data on the percentage of patients receiving augmentation therapy versus standard care, dosing frequency and treatment duration trends, therapy adherence rates, and measurable clinical improvements in lung and liver function. PIPELINE & R&D MOMENTUM TRACKER – helps you gauge innovation intensity by tracking the number of AATD therapies in clinical development, therapeutic modality split across gene therapy, enzyme replacement, and small molecules, clinical trial success rates, and timelines from trial initiation to regulatory submission.

– helps you gauge innovation intensity by tracking the number of AATD therapies in clinical development, therapeutic modality split across gene therapy, enzyme replacement, and small molecules, clinical trial success rates, and timelines from trial initiation to regulatory submission. MARKET ACCESS & REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE – helps you understand treatment accessibility by analyzing insurance coverage levels for augmentation therapy, reimbursement approval rates across key countries, and the financial burden on patients measured through average annual out-of-pocket costs.

– helps you understand treatment accessibility by analyzing insurance coverage levels for augmentation therapy, reimbursement approval rates across key countries, and the financial burden on patients measured through average annual out-of-pocket costs. POLICY & ORPHAN DRUG INCENTIVE IMPACT ASSESSMENT – helps you identify how government programs, rare disease policies, and orphan drug incentives influence diagnosis rates, treatment adoption, R&D investment, and long-term market expansion for AATD therapies.

