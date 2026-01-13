EFM Global & BLAST Join Forces to Power the World’s Fastest-Growing Esports Arena Tour

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, announced a new multi-year partnership with BLAST , a global competitive entertainment company. Through this partnership, EFM will deliver full-scope logistics, freight management and technical movement for BLAST’s touring esports ecosystem; covering Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six, Dota, Rocket League, Fortnite and other leading titles across more than 20 global events per year.

Appointed as BLAST’s primary logistics partner, EFM will manage a touring operation that includes 18+ tonnes of air freight per event, multi-container sea freight, international road transport and comprehensive movement of server farms, broadcast systems, staging, truss, LED architecture and competition-grade technology kits. The tour spans Rotterdam, Boston, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Paris and additional markets, forming one of the industry’s most ambitious competitive calendars.

“Esports events move at the speed of light,” said Marcel Meyer, Global VP Events, EFM Global. “A single tournament involves synchronised deployment of staging, high-density computer infrastructure, broadcast gear for dozens of territories, influencer studios, hospitality and fan-facing theatrical show elements. Every crate must land with zero margin for delay, as these events stream live to audiences that rival major sports broadcasts.”

A defining feature of the BLAST partnership is the hybrid technical footprint: Competition stages paired with mobile data-centre environments, redundant network infrastructure, RFID systems, commentator and content-creator booths, and full-scale broadcast operations supporting up to 40+ simultaneous territory feeds. Each show requires precise sequencing, from load-in to test play to live match execution. EFM will lead staging, global freight planning, carnet management, trucking, warehousing, last-mile delivery and site-to-site global transitions.

In 2025, BLAST’s continued growth underscored the rising global demand for premium esports experiences, both live and online. More than 170,000 fans attended BLAST arena events in 2025, with millions more tuning in digitally across platforms worldwide, highlighting the enduring appeal and growth of large-scale, in-person esports events.

“What makes esports uniquely complex is the fusion of elite sport, broadcast television and touring production,” Meyer added. “Teams arrive with high-performance support crews—sports psychologists, physios, analysts—because the athletes perform at exceptional reflex thresholds. That competitive standard drives enormous technical expectations behind the scenes. And that is where EFM thrives.”

James Brown, Commercial Director at BLAST, said “EFM is the gold standard in event logistics, and we're thrilled to welcome them as our Official Global Logistics Partner for 2026. Their expertise helps us deliver unforgettable esports experiences for fans around the world. This partnership strengthens the operational backbone of what makes BLAST events truly world-class.”

Early events include back-to-back movements across Asia and continental Europe, with some shows expected to operate on tight turnaround windows between venues. EFM has appointed a dedicated global project management team to oversee routing, engineering requirements, production partner integration and end-to-end delivery.

“Esports is no longer a niche entertainment format, it is an arena-filling, multi-genre global industry,” Meyer concluded. “BLAST is one of the innovators shaping that future, and EFM is proud to help move the world’s next generation of live competition.”

For more information about EFM Global and its specialist logistics services, visit https://efm.global

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist logistics company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company’s expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.

About BLAST

BLAST is a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level.

BLAST is famous for pioneering the esports category through stunning high production quality, big creative ideas and game changing fan-first moments. Bringing together the biggest teams and brightest superstars to fight it out for glory and big-money-multi-million-dollar prize pools in the world’s biggest arenas from London and Singapore to Austin and Rio.

BLAST has offices in Copenhagen (HQ), London, Berlin, Mumbai, Malta and New York City. The company is currently working with world-leading game publishers Epic Games, Valve, KRAFTON, Supercell and Ubisoft to produce, market and deliver esports for popular titles Rocket League, Fortnite, Rainbow Six, PUBG, Brawl Stars, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2.