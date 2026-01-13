Mark Cuban Foundation Expands AI Education Access Through DataCamp Partnership, Supporting One Million Teachers and Students Worldwide in 2026

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation today announced the expansion of its partnership with DataCamp, supporting a global pledge to provide free AI and data skills training to one million teachers and students in 2026 through the DataCamp Classrooms program.

As part of this initiative, eligible teachers and students worldwide will receive free access to DataCamp’s full learning platform, including hands-on training in tools such as Python, SQL, and Power BI, as well as foundational education in data literacy, artificial intelligence, responsible AI use, and ethics.

The announcement comes at a critical moment for educators and students. Research cited by DataCamp shows that 53 percent of teachers believe their schools are not adequately preparing students for the impact of AI on their futures, often due to limited curriculum updates, insufficient teacher training, and a lack of guidance around responsible AI use.

The Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp initiative works to address these challenges by providing free, hands-on AI education to high school students and teachers across the United States. Through its expanded collaboration with DataCamp, the Foundation will continue equipping students with practical, real-world tools that encourage problem-solving, creativity, and innovation.

“Students know that AI is the future, but schools and teachers face constraints that make computer science, data, and AI education difficult to implement,” said Charlotte Dungan, Chief Learning Officer at the Mark Cuban Foundation. “When we can give young people the right training and tools, they transform their own futures. Partners like DataCamp help us offer accessible technical training that lets them move further and faster.”

Jonathan Cornelissen, Co-Founder and CEO of DataCamp, emphasized the importance of expanding access to AI education through partnerships with mission-driven organizations like the Mark Cuban Foundation.

“AI literacy is now essential for participation in the modern workforce,” said Cornelissen. “Students understand that AI will shape their futures, but many schools lack the resources and training needed to keep pace. By pledging to upskill one million teachers and learners, and by partnering with organizations expanding access to AI training, we want to ensure people everywhere develop the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven world.”

By pairing DataCamp’s learning platform with the Mark Cuban Foundation’s commitment to equity, the partnership helps prepare students to understand and shape the technologies that will define their futures.

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here.

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

About DataCamp

DataCamp is the data and AI learning platform helping businesses do their best work in a changing world, supporting over 6,000 organizations and 18 million learners through practical, hands-on upskilling for all skill levels. Every interactive course, exercise, and project empowers learners to apply knowledge quickly and confidently. Whether upskilling a small business or transforming an international workforce, DataCamp’s curriculum delivers deep, comprehensive coverage of every data and AI skill, equipping organizations to lead in an AI-powered future. Learn more at datacamp.com.