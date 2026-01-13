Global Asset Management Market Intelligence Report 2025-2035 Featuring Strategic Profiles of ABB, Adobe, Honeywell International, IBM, WSP, Zebra Technologies and Other Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Solution, Services, Asset Type, Function, Application, and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asset management market is poised for significant growth, expanding from USD 592 billion in the current year to an impressive USD 15.69 trillion by 2035. This surge corresponds to a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7% during the forecast period leading up to 2035.

Asset Management Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Solution: The market is segmented into barcode, GPS, labels, mobile computers, RTLS, and other solutions. Currently, barcodes dominate, driven by their cost-effective and user-friendly asset tracking capabilities.

The market is segmented into barcode, GPS, labels, mobile computers, RTLS, and other solutions. Currently, barcodes dominate, driven by their cost-effective and user-friendly asset tracking capabilities. Market Share by Services: Segments include operational, strategic, and tactical asset management. Strategic asset management leads, attributed to the rising need for data-informed performance enhancement across industries.

Segments include operational, strategic, and tactical asset management. Strategic asset management leads, attributed to the rising need for data-informed performance enhancement across industries. Market Share by Asset Type: Categories cover digital assets, in-transit assets, manufacturing assets, personnel, and returnable transport assets. Digital assets hold the majority share, while in-transit assets are set for higher growth, driven by real-time tracking demands.

Categories cover digital assets, in-transit assets, manufacturing assets, personnel, and returnable transport assets. Digital assets hold the majority share, while in-transit assets are set for higher growth, driven by real-time tracking demands. Market Share by Function: Functions are check-in/check-out, location and movement tracking, repair and maintenance, and others. Currently, location and movement tracking lead, although repair and maintenance are on a faster growth trajectory, emphasizing effective asset longevity management.

Functions are check-in/check-out, location and movement tracking, repair and maintenance, and others. Currently, location and movement tracking lead, although repair and maintenance are on a faster growth trajectory, emphasizing effective asset longevity management. Market Share by Application: Applications span aviation, enterprise, healthcare, infrastructure, and others. Digital asset management outpaces others, but aviation is expected to grow rapidly.

Applications span aviation, enterprise, healthcare, infrastructure, and others. Digital asset management outpaces others, but aviation is expected to grow rapidly. Market Share by Geographical Regions: Regions include North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa, and the rest of the world. North America currently leads, but the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a faster rate.

Asset Management Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: In-depth analysis of key segments.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of company engagement based on various parameters.

Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of key players, including mission and financials.

Megatrends: Ongoing trends analysis in the industry.

Patent Analysis: Insightful patent data analysis.

Recent Developments: Overview of market advancement based on relevant factors.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Examination of competitive forces.

SWOT Analysis: Evaluation of the industry's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Value Chain Analysis: Comprehensive look at the asset management market's value chain.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in the asset management market?

Who are the market leaders?

What influences the market's evolution?

What is the current and future market size?

What's the market's CAGR?

How will future market opportunities distribute across key segments?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 212 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $592 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $15.69 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.7% Regions Covered Global

