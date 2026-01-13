Greenbacker advances strategic focus on scaled clean energy, with sale of 237 MW solar and storage portfolio to Altus Power

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker, an energy transition-focused investment manager and independent power producer, today announced the sale of a 237-megawatt portfolio of solar generation and storage assets to Altus Power, a long-term owner and operator of U.S.-based commercial-scale solar assets. The portfolio sale, which comprises more than 100 projects across 18 states, underscores Greenbacker’s commitment to fleet optimization as the company sharpens its focus on scaled renewable energy infrastructure projects.

“This transaction advances Greenbacker’s strategic focus on larger, utility-scale projects that drive greater efficiency and long-term value creation, while strengthening the U.S. energy system,” said Dan de Boer, CEO of Greenbacker. “We believe it reflects our disciplined approach to portfolio management and to deploying capital where it can achieve the greatest impact for shareholders, project partners, and the energy transition. We’re pleased to partner with Altus Power on this transaction, whose experience and long-term stewardship align with our shared goal of delivering reliable clean power to communities nationwide.”

“This acquisition demonstrates Altus Power’s ability to transact at scale and deliver reliable, cost-effective power solutions nationwide,” said Abhi Parmar, Chief Investment Officer, Altus Power. “Our disciplined approach and deep operational expertise enable us to serve as a long-term steward for these assets, creating enduring value for our customers, investors, and all stakeholders involved.”

The transaction with Altus Power follows Greenbacker’s sale of a 51 MW distributed solar portfolio earlier in 2025, reinforcing Greenbacker’s broader strategy to optimize its project fleet for long-term growth with selective sales of non-core assets. It also follows the company’s milestone financing of nearly $1 billion to construct its largest project to date—the 674 MWdc utility-scale solar farm in New York, which is expected to become the state’s largest solar energy project upon completion, expected at the end of 2026.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. ("KBCM"), the corporate and investment banking arm of Cleveland-based KeyCorp , served as the exclusive financial advisor to Greenbacker on the transaction.

Greenbacker continues to advance its mission to accelerate the energy transition through investments in sustainable infrastructure. As of September 30, 2025, Greenbacker’s clean energy assets have cumulatively produced approximately 14 million megawatt-hours1 of renewable power—abating over 9 million metric tons of carbon emissions2 and conserving nearly 10 billion gallons of water.3 Greenbacker has driven more than $170 million in spending with U.S.-based manufacturers and suppliers, strengthening America’s energy supply chains and supporting domestic energy deployment. The company’s operating and pre-operating projects currently support, or are expected to support, thousands of green energy jobs nationwide.4

About Greenbacker

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides asset management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its asset management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, which generates revenue as an advisor to multiple energy-transition focused strategies. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders—while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit https://greenbackercapital.com .

About Altus Power

Altus Power is a leading commercial-scale power company, delivering reliable, cost-effective solar electricity across 30 states and the District of Columbia. With more than 1.3 GW of solar generation assets, Altus Power owns and operates a robust network that serves Fortune 1000 companies, municipalities, schools and households. As a portfolio company of TPG Rise Climate Transition Infrastructure, Altus Power leverages this strategic partnership to scale operations and expand access to affordable, locally-sourced renewable power nationwide. By combining deep market expertise with innovative financing, Altus Power sets the standard for commercial-scale power generation while stabilizing electricity costs and driving the transition to a cleaner, brighter future.

For more information:

Greenbacker

mediarelations@greenbackercapital.com

Altus Power

Mediarelations@altuspower.com