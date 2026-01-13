Dealpath Caps Record 2025 with Industry-Leading Growth , Blue Chip Client Expansion , and Accelerated AI Innovation

San Francisco, CA, USA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, Dealpath, the AI-powered operating system for real estate investing, made major strides in advancing how firms source and screen deals, manage and execute transactions, and compound portfolio value with industry-leading innovations. The company also reported record growth among its institutional client base, adding more than 50 new real estate debt and equity investment firms and expanding adoption across hundreds of existing clients. Dealpath built on the success of Dealpath Connect by onboarding additional global brokerage partners and, in October, launched AI Studio to bring purpose-built AI capabilities into everyday investment workflows.

“2025 was a landmark year for Dealpath,” said Mike Sroka, CEO & Co-Founder of Dealpath. “Dealpath Connect with the top sell-side brokers, integration with MSCI Real Capital Analytics data, and AI Studio (suite of tools) are streamlining how investment teams source and screen deals by bringing listings, data, and AI-powered insights into one command center. Together, these innovations have transformed Dealpath from a system of record into an AI-powered operating system that drives action.”

New and Existing Client Growth Across Top Institutional Investment Firms

Dealpath continues to compound growth every period. In 2025, Dealpath added over 50 new clients across real estate debt and equity, including Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, Dwight, Kilroy, BH Properties, Meritage Homes, Foxfield, and two PERE Top 20 global investment managers with over $330B in combined assets under management.

These clients join a roster of over 300 existing institutional clients, including Blackstone, Nuveen, CBRE IM, LaSalle, and MetLife, which range from leading global institutions to mid-market and regional firms and rely on Dealpath to centralize data, institutional knowledge, and decision-making across the investment lifecycle, from sourcing to portfolio management.

Leading the Industry with World-Class Product Innovation

Dealpath Connect is Redefining Institutional Deal Sourcing: Following its launch in 2024, Dealpath Connect continued to gain momentum in 2025 as the private exchange for institutional real estate listings. Originally launched with JLL and LaSalle Investment Management, Dealpath Connect expanded with the addition of CBRE, and multiple additional brokerage partners.

Key milestones include:

~65% of institutional listings (both on and off-market) accessible for direct feed into relevant buyer pipelines

Nearly 19K deals created, representing $930B in aggregate value

60%+ engagement rate on listings—materially higher than traditional email-based distribution

50% acceleration in deal screening time

AI Studio to Scale Deal Screening: In October, Dealpath launched AI Studio, a comprehensive suite of purpose-built, AI-powered capabilities designed to automate and reduce friction across the investment lifecycle—from sourcing and data normalization to screening and decision-making. AI Studio includes:

AI Deal Screening, which generates instant market, tenant, and property insights for deals sourced through Dealpath Connect, providing teams with context-rich intelligence at first review.

AI Recommended Comps, which helps teams benchmark deals and accelerate underwriting by automatically identifying comparables from their proprietary database or third-party market intelligence based on key criteria, such as proximity, price, and square footage.

AI CRM Summary, which distills recent interactions into clear, actionable insights, helping users ensure critical follow-ups never fall through the cracks.

, which distills recent interactions into clear, actionable insights, helping users ensure critical follow-ups never fall through the cracks. AI Data Extract Enhancements, a Dealpath offering initially launched in 2024, which automates offering memorandum (OM) and flyer extraction to accelerate deal creation and screening.

Integrating MSCI RCA Comparables for Underwriting and Decision Making: In 2025, Dealpath deepened its partnership with MSCI by bringing comparables from Real Capital Analytics (RCA) directly into the Dealpath platform, so investment teams can review trusted market intelligence alongside proprietary comps. By centralizing these insights in the same workflow where deals are evaluated, teams can move from insight to action with greater speed and confidence.

New CRM Capabilities to Unlock Full Relationship Potential: In September, Dealpath launched new CRM functionality purpose-built for real estate investors, enabling clients to track broker, lender, and capital partner relationships within their deal management platform. This allows firms to unlock a more complete, data-first view of relationship-driven deal flow, empowering professionals to systematize off-market deal sourcing and analyze relationships with brokers and capital partners.

Inaugural AI Readiness Survey

In October, Dealpath distributed the findings of its first survey, analyzing AI readiness and adoption across the CRE investment industry. The survey polled leaders at top investment firms across the country, the majority of which had over $5B in AUM. The findings were paradoxical, revealing that despite 93% of those surveyed believing that early AI adopters would gain a competitive edge, the majority of respondents perceived strong barriers to AI adoption, with lack of internal expertise (43%), regulatory/compliance concerns (42%), budget constraints (39%), and decentralized data (36%) being the top obstacles. 98% of respondents said improving data systems for AI is a top 24-month priority, meaning that a centralized database structured to fuel trustworthy AI insights that drive action and outcomes is paramount to achieving a strong ROI. Full survey results found here.

Award & Industry Recognition

Dealpath and its award-winning leadership team continued to receive industry recognition throughout 2025 for pioneering innovation in real estate investment management, including:

About Dealpath

Dealpath is the AI-powered operating system for real estate investment. To date, Dealpath has powered over $10 trillion in transactions in partnership with hundreds of firms, from leading global institutions, including Blackstone, Nuveen, LaSalle, CBRE IM, MetLife, Newmark, Oxford Properties, New York Life, UBS, Manulife, DWS, and Principal, to numerous mid-market and regional organizations. Dealpath drives investment performance by uniting investment data, workflows, market intelligence, and a private CRE listings exchange to support the full investment lifecycle from sourcing to portfolio management. For more information, visit our website at www.dealpath.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





