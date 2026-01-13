Electric Boat Market Worth $6 Billion in 2025 is Projected to Exceed $20 Billion by 2035, Driven by Demand for Eco-Friendly, Zero-Emission Vessels, Bolstered by Advancements in Technology

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Boat Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Boat, Type of Battery, Type of Boat Power, Type of Boat Size, Type of Application and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric boat market is projected to expand from USD 6.01 billion in the current year to USD 20.1 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 11.59% over the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by increasing environmental awareness and advancements in technology.

Traditional marine vessels have contributed to environmental degradation through oil pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Shifting towards sustainable alternatives, the adoption of electric boats is gaining traction. These innovative watercraft leverage renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower, significantly reducing carbon footprints. The zero-emission nature of electric boats stands out as a chief appeal.

Technological advancements are bolstering market dynamics with features like condition monitoring software, and onboard display systems. Enhancements in energy density and rapid charging have further boosted electric boat technology. Additional features such as fuel stabilization and anti-freeze treatments are enhancing market prospects.

Regulatory support and improved electric motor performance are pushing electric propulsion forward. The pivot towards lithium-ion batteries, known for high-efficiency rates, has spurred investment in electric boat infrastructure. Enhanced battery technology fosters prolonged journeys on a single charge, signaling robust market expansion.

Electric Boat Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Boat

The market segmentation into fully electric and hybrid boats reveals an existing dominance by the hybrid segment. This category's ability to utilize both combustion engines and electric batteries mitigates environmental impact cost-effectively. However, fully electric boats are projected to witness higher growth, driven by zero emissions and reduced maintenance costs.

Market Share by Type of Battery

While lead-acid batteries currently hold a considerable market share due to cost benefits, the lithium-ion battery segment is rapidly gaining ground. Their lightweight and efficiency make them ideal for extended journeys, underscoring the sector's growth potential.

Market Share by Type of Boat Power

The 5kw-30kw power segment captures the majority market share, owing to renewable energy charging capabilities. However, the >30kw segment is anticipated to outpace it in growth, offering advantages like fast charging and robust performance.

Market Share by Type of Boat Size

Smaller boats (up to 20 feet) currently dominate the market, favored for recreational activities. Yet, larger boats (over 50 feet) are expected to grow significantly, driven by commercial demand for zero-emission solutions.

Market Share by Type of Application

Recreational boats currently lead the application segment due to their environmental benefits and technological integrations. Commercial applications, however, are poised for growth supported by evolving maritime needs and sustainability demands.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Europe presently holds a substantial market share, supported by favorable regulatory conditions and well-established manufacturers. Meanwhile, North America is poised for rapid growth, particularly within defense and environmental sectors.

Electric Boat Market: Research Coverage

The report provides exhaustive insights into the electric boat market, covering aspects like market sizing, segmentation, competitive landscape, company profiles, and ongoing megatrends. It includes patent analysis, recent developments, and critical frameworks such as Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis. Additionally, stakeholders can benefit from an in-depth value chain analysis.

