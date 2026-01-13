Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe and Mack Trucks President Stephen Roy Announced as Keynote Speakers for ACT Expo 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Expo, North America’s largest fleet technology conference and expo, today announced that Stephen Roy, President of Mack Trucks and Chairman of Volvo Group North America, and RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian, will deliver keynote addresses at ACT Expo 2026, bringing fleet decision-makers face-to-face with two of the most influential leaders shaping the future of commercial transportation.

Taking place May 4 to 7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, ACT Expo 2026 will help fleets navigate rising costs, faster technology cycles, and increasing expectations around efficiency, productivity, safety and reliability, with keynote conversations delivering firsthand insight into how leading OEMs are translating innovation into real-world improved fleet performance.

Mack’s Stephen Roy: The Digital Intelligence Defining the Modern Truck

Stephen Roy’s keynote, scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, will bring vital perspective on how connected systems, software-defined platforms and AI-driven capabilities are redefining today’s commercial vehicles. As President of Mack Trucks and Chairman of Volvo Group North America, Roy oversees a broad portfolio of heavy-duty commercial vehicle technologies serving fleets across North America.

His keynote will explore how fleets are using connected vehicles, over-the-air updates and advanced analytics to improve uptime, optimize maintenance, and make smarter long-term equipment decisions. The session will focus on how digital intelligence is fast becoming a core driver of operational performance and customer success.

“Today’s trucks are defined by much more than hardware,” Roy said. “Connected vehicles, software-defined platforms, and data-driven tools are revolutionizing the industry and helping fleets dramatically improve uptime, efficiency, and safety. ACT Expo is the place to have honest conversations about how these tools are reshaping how we approach decarbonization and sustainability and where they deliver real value.”

Rivian’s RJ Scaringe: Practical Electrification at Fleet Scale

RJ Scaringe’s keynote, scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, will focus on Rivian’s expanding role in commercial transportation, including the company’s work with fleets on large-scale EV deployments, and the outlook on new vehicles and technologies that can strengthen fleet operations and financial performance.

With thousands of electric delivery vehicles in daily operation and Rivian now offering its commercial vehicles to fleets of all sizes, Scaringe will share insight into how electrification decisions affect total cost of ownership, reliability, safety, and day-to-day operations. His remarks will highlight how vehicle design, software, and advanced driver-assistance systems support consistent fleet performance when deployed in demanding, high-utilization environments.

“Fleet electrification is happening at scale, every day,” said RJ Scaringe. “I’m excited to share what we’re learning from real-world deployments and how thoughtful vehicle design, software, and data can help fleets lower costs, improve uptime, and operate more reliably in demanding environments.”

ACT Expo 2026: Where Fleets Go to Learn What’s Next

For more than 16 years, ACT Expo has been the must-attend event for fleet decision-makers seeking clear, unbiased guidance on advanced transportation technologies. The 2026 program is built to help fleets evaluate and prioritize the technologies shaping the next decade of commercial transportation, including AI, automation, connected vehicles, software-defined platforms, advanced powertrains, and zero-emission solutions.

ACT Expo brings the entire fleet ecosystem together in one place, including fleet operators, shippers, OEMs, technology providers, infrastructure partners, utilities, policymakers, and industry leaders. Attendees gain direct access to the insights, technologies, and peer experience needed to make confident decisions in a rapidly evolving market.

ACT Expo 2026

May 4 to 7, 2026

Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas, NV

www.actexpo.com

About ACT Expo

ACT Expo is the largest fleet technology event in North America and the annual meeting place for fleets seeking clarity on the technologies shaping modern transportation. The conference brings together commercial transportation leaders from every sector, including trucking, last-mile delivery, vocational, municipal, transit, utilities, construction, energy, and infrastructure and the OEMs that serve them. ACT Expo showcases vehicles, powertrains, fuels, digital systems, and infrastructure solutions that help fleets improve performance and sustainability, reduce costs, enhance safety, and become more competitive. More information is available at www.actexpo.com.

