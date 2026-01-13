WOWorks Defines Better-for-You Dining in 2026 with Protein-Rich, Customizable Menus

St. Petersburg, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOWorks, the parent company of a portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands, is welcoming 2026 with new limited-time menu items across Barberitos, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and Saladworks. Designed to support healthier lifestyles, the lineup helps guests start the New Year with practical, better-for-you dining choices. Featuring clean ingredients, bold flavors, and easy customization, the offerings make it simpler to stay aligned with wellness goals without sacrificing taste or variety.

“As people reset routines in January, they want meals that feel good, taste great, and align with personal wellness goals,” said Alisa Kahn, Vice President of Marketing at WOWorks. “These offerings make it simple to choose nourishing, flavorful food whether guests are counting calories, adding more protein, or just looking to eat better in the New Year.”

The seasonal menu items cater to a variety of dietary preferences, offering protein-focused bowls, vegetable-forward salads, and customizable Mediterranean options.

Barberitos Protein Power Bowls

Barberitos introduces Protein Power Bowls, featuring bowls and salads crafted with grilled chicken, fajita veggies, fresh salsa, crisp romaine, black beans, shredded cheese, and avocado. Designed to support active lifestyles, the lineup delivers bold Mexican-inspired flavor with impressive macros, including the Double Chicken Protein Bowl and Protein Power Bowl, each packing 39 grams of protein, and the Protein Power Salad with 38 grams of protein.

Garbanzo Build-Your-Own Hummus Bowls + Apps

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is bringing back its fan-favorite Build-Your-Own Hummus Bowls, giving guests the chance to customize the brand’s signature house-made hummus with a choice of protein, up to five toppings, and two sauces. Guests can also enjoy lighter Hummus Apps, which start with a creamy hummus base and are finished with three toppings and one flavorful sauce.

Saladworks 5 Salads Under 500 Calories + New Champagne Vinaigrette

Saladworks brings a menu lineup of salads under 500 calories, all made with fresh grains, crisp produce, lean proteins, and flavor-rich toppings. The brand also debuts a new Champagne Vinaigrette, which is bright, crisp, and made with champagne vinegar, to complement any salad. Options like the Tofu Superfood, Mediterranean Chicken, Southwest Chicken Caesar, Fuji Apple Crunch, and Roasted Turkey Club make it easy for guests to choose balanced meals that taste great and align with New Year's goals.

“Launching these new menu items gives our culinary teams a chance to showcase seasonal ingredients and smart nutrition in ways that never sacrifice flavor,” said Chef Cole Thompson, Vice President of Culinary at WOWorks. “From protein-rich bowls to lighter salads, these dishes offer something for every lifestyle goal.”

These new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. Go to woworksusa.com to find a location near you.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick-serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Zoup! Eatery, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches, and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

