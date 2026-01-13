$16+ Billion Quantum Cryptography Market Outlook, 2035 Featuring Profiles of 25 Players, Including Agnostiq, Infineon, Qrypt, Raytheon BBN, SK Telecom, Toshiba, Universal Quantum Devices, VeriQloud

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Cryptography Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Security, Type of Service, Type of Component, Type of Deployment Protocol, Type of Industry, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum cryptography market is set to expand from USD 0.92 billion this year to an impressive USD 16.13 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 29.72% during the forecast period. This surge is propelled by increasing cybersecurity threats and the demand for advanced encryption methods.

Quantum cryptography leverages quantum mechanics to secure communication systems. It ensures information remains protected through unbreakable encryption keys, primarily through quantum key distribution (QKD). The need to protect data from cyber threats and privacy concerns are key drivers of market growth. Additional catalysts include advancements in quantum technology and the shift toward cloud-based solutions.

Quantum Cryptography Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Offering: The market segments include quantum key distribution, quantum random number generation, and others. Currently, QKD dominates due to its essential role in secure communications. However, the demand for secure random numbers fuels rapid growth in quantum random number generation.

Market Share by Type of Security: Network security holds a leading position due to the necessity of securing communication networks. Meanwhile, on-premises deployment shows strong growth potential as cloud services proliferate, requiring robust data protection.

Market Share by Type of Service: Consulting services are prevalent due to the complexity of quantum solutions needing expert guidance. However, deployment and integration services are set to grow faster as quantum technology adoption increases.

Market Share by Type of Component: Hardware leads the market, driven by specialized devices necessary for secure communication. Nevertheless, software components are expected to grow, thanks to the demand for sophisticated quantum algorithms.

Market Share by Type of Protocol: BB84 protocol currently dominates, key to quantum key distribution. TLS/SSL protocol usage is on the rise, integrating quantum cryptography into established security frameworks.

Market Share by Industry: Healthcare leads with its need for advanced data protection. However, government and defense sectors are anticipated to grow rapidly due to their focus on cybersecurity.

Market Share by Company Size: Large enterprises dominate market share. Nonetheless, small and medium enterprises exhibit robust growth potential, benefiting from agility and innovation.

Market Share by Geographic Region: North America leads, driven by complex cybersecurity challenges necessitating cutting-edge solutions.

Quantum Cryptography Market: Research Coverage

The report provides in-depth insights into market sizing, competitive landscape analysis, and profiles of key players. It also includes evaluations of megatrends and patent analysis, alongside recent market developments.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are driving the quantum cryptography market's growth?

Which segments hold the most potential?

How are opportunities distributed by region and industry?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $16.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Agnostiq

Anhui Qasky Quantum

Crypta Labs

ID Quantique

Infineon

ISARA

KETS Quantum Security

MagiQ Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

NEC

Nucrypt

PQ Solutions

QNu Labs

Qubitekk

QuintessenceLabs

QuantumCTek

Quantum Xchange

Qrypt

QuSecure

qutools

Raytheon BBN

SK Telecom

Toshiba

Universal Quantum Devices

VeriQloud

