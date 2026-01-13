Hydrogen Storage Tanks & Transportation Market Analysis 2026-2036 - Strategic Investments and Timely Capacity Expansions Linked to Electrolyser Projects Present Substantial Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market: In terms of value the market will surpass US$1.57 billion in 2026, the work calculates. The publisher predicts strong revenue growth through to 2036. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Scaling Hydrogen Production Creates Immediate Demand for Large-Scale Storage and Cross-Border Transport - Plan Tank Capacity to Match Electrolyser Rollouts



The most immediate pull on the storage & transport market is the rapid scale-up of green and low-carbon hydrogen production: gigawatt-class electrolyser projects and industrial decarbonization programs (Europe, US Gulf, Japan, Korea) mean buyers need both buffer storage at production sites and robust tank fleets to move molecules to demand centers; recent joint investments by Air Liquide and TotalEnergies (multi-,C100M projects and electrolyser deployment in the Netherlands) and supply partnerships for low-carbon hydrogen underscore how upstream production commitments are a direct leading indicator for demand in pressurized and cryogenic storage tanks as well as ISO container fleets for interregional transport. In short: where large electrolysers are built, storage tanks (both stationary bulk tanks and mobile ISO/ISO-tank modules) become first-order procurements, and companies that time capacity expansion to major production projects will capture the earliest, highest-value orders.



Certification, Safety Standards and Lengthy Type-Approval Timelines Remain the Single Largest Market Brake



Hydrogen storage and transport operate under strict, evolving safety regimes - every jump in pressure (350,Ui700 bar) or a move to liquid hydrogen requires extensive certification, materials testing, and regulatory acceptance (transport rules, pressure-vessel codes, cryogenic handling standards); new vessels must pass rigorous Type approvals and safety regimes (for example, NPROXX's AH620/AH710 vessels undergoing R134/HGV certification protocols), and these processes add months to years to commercialization, creating a deterministic drag on how rapidly OEMs can scale production and how quickly fleets can deploy new tanks. The market therefore favors vendors with demonstrated certification pipelines and pre-approved supplier lists.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market?



The introduction of U.S. tariffs on hydrogen technologies-including composite pressure vessels, cryogenic tanks, electrolyzer components, steel tube trailers, and hydrogen-compatible pipeline materials-has generated significant ripple effects across the global hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market. These tariffs primarily target imported advanced composite cylinders (Type III & IV), cryogenic storage systems, and key raw materials (carbon fiber, aluminum liners, stainless steel alloys), impacting both cost structures and supply chain dynamics. With the U.S. positioned as one of the world's fastest-growing hydrogen markets-driven by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), hydrogen hubs, and large-scale mobility and industrial projects-tariffs create short-term disruptions but also accelerate domestic manufacturing capacity. The market response varies widely depending on global supply chains and macroeconomic recovery patterns, which can be broadly categorized into V-shaped, U-shaped, and L-shaped scenarios.



Key Questions Answered

How is the hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market?

How will each hydrogen storage tanks and transportation submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2036?

How will the market shares for each hydrogen storage tanks and transportation submarket develop from 2026 to 2036?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2026 to 2036?

Will leading hydrogen storage tanks and transportation markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2036 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2036?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the hydrogen storage tanks and transportation projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2026 and 2036? What are the implications of hydrogen storage tanks and transportation projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market?

Where is the hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Segments Covered in the Report

By Standards

EN / ASME Certified Cryogenic Tanks

SAE / ISO Certified Onboard Tanks

By Pressure Class

High Pressure (350-700 bar)

Bulk / Stationary Buffer Tanks

Low / Medium Pressure (50-350 bar)

By Service

On-board Storage Systems

Stationary / Refuelling Station Tanks

Bulk Storage Solutions

Tank Leasing & Fleet Logistics Services

By Transportation

Tube Trailers

Cryogenic Liquid Tankers

ISO Tank Containers

Pipelines

Other Transportation Modes

By Technology

Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen

Liquid Hydrogen (cryogenic LH,CC tanks)

Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC)

Cryo-Compressed Hydrogen

Metal Hydrides & Solid-State Storage

Sub-surface / Geological

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

BayoTech

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryolor

Faber Cylinders

Hanwha Cimarron

Hexagon Purus

ILJIN Hysolus Co., Ltd.

Linde Plc

Luxfer Cylinders

Nikkiso Cryo Inc.

NPROXX

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Umoe Advanced Composites (UAC)

Worthington Industries.

