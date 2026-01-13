Hydrogen Storage Tanks & Transportation Market Analysis 2026-2036 - Strategic Investments and Timely Capacity Expansions Linked to Electrolyser Projects Present Substantial Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Report 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall world revenue for the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market: In terms of value the market will surpass US$1.57 billion in 2026, the work calculates. The publisher predicts strong revenue growth through to 2036. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Scaling Hydrogen Production Creates Immediate Demand for Large-Scale Storage and Cross-Border Transport - Plan Tank Capacity to Match Electrolyser Rollouts
The most immediate pull on the storage & transport market is the rapid scale-up of green and low-carbon hydrogen production: gigawatt-class electrolyser projects and industrial decarbonization programs (Europe, US Gulf, Japan, Korea) mean buyers need both buffer storage at production sites and robust tank fleets to move molecules to demand centers; recent joint investments by Air Liquide and TotalEnergies (multi-,C100M projects and electrolyser deployment in the Netherlands) and supply partnerships for low-carbon hydrogen underscore how upstream production commitments are a direct leading indicator for demand in pressurized and cryogenic storage tanks as well as ISO container fleets for interregional transport. In short: where large electrolysers are built, storage tanks (both stationary bulk tanks and mobile ISO/ISO-tank modules) become first-order procurements, and companies that time capacity expansion to major production projects will capture the earliest, highest-value orders.
Certification, Safety Standards and Lengthy Type-Approval Timelines Remain the Single Largest Market Brake
Hydrogen storage and transport operate under strict, evolving safety regimes - every jump in pressure (350,Ui700 bar) or a move to liquid hydrogen requires extensive certification, materials testing, and regulatory acceptance (transport rules, pressure-vessel codes, cryogenic handling standards); new vessels must pass rigorous Type approvals and safety regimes (for example, NPROXX's AH620/AH710 vessels undergoing R134/HGV certification protocols), and these processes add months to years to commercialization, creating a deterministic drag on how rapidly OEMs can scale production and how quickly fleets can deploy new tanks. The market therefore favors vendors with demonstrated certification pipelines and pre-approved supplier lists.
What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market?
The introduction of U.S. tariffs on hydrogen technologies-including composite pressure vessels, cryogenic tanks, electrolyzer components, steel tube trailers, and hydrogen-compatible pipeline materials-has generated significant ripple effects across the global hydrogen storage tanks and transportation market. These tariffs primarily target imported advanced composite cylinders (Type III & IV), cryogenic storage systems, and key raw materials (carbon fiber, aluminum liners, stainless steel alloys), impacting both cost structures and supply chain dynamics. With the U.S. positioned as one of the world's fastest-growing hydrogen markets-driven by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), hydrogen hubs, and large-scale mobility and industrial projects-tariffs create short-term disruptions but also accelerate domestic manufacturing capacity. The market response varies widely depending on global supply chains and macroeconomic recovery patterns, which can be broadly categorized into V-shaped, U-shaped, and L-shaped scenarios.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Standards
- EN / ASME Certified Cryogenic Tanks
- SAE / ISO Certified Onboard Tanks
By Pressure Class
- High Pressure (350-700 bar)
- Bulk / Stationary Buffer Tanks
- Low / Medium Pressure (50-350 bar)
By Service
- On-board Storage Systems
- Stationary / Refuelling Station Tanks
- Bulk Storage Solutions
- Tank Leasing & Fleet Logistics Services
By Transportation
- Tube Trailers
- Cryogenic Liquid Tankers
- ISO Tank Containers
- Pipelines
- Other Transportation Modes
By Technology
- Compressed Gaseous Hydrogen
- Liquid Hydrogen (cryogenic LH,CC tanks)
- Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC)
- Cryo-Compressed Hydrogen
- Metal Hydrides & Solid-State Storage
- Sub-surface / Geological
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.
Leading companies profiled in the report:
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- BayoTech
- Chart Industries, Inc.
- Cryolor
- Faber Cylinders
- Hanwha Cimarron
- Hexagon Purus
- ILJIN Hysolus Co., Ltd.
- Linde Plc
- Luxfer Cylinders
- Nikkiso Cryo Inc.
- NPROXX
- Quantum Fuel Systems LLC
- Umoe Advanced Composites (UAC)
- Worthington Industries.
