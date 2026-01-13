AI Optical Coherence Tomography Market Opportunities to 2029 & 2034 by Type, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI) optical coherence tomography (OCT) market is on a trajectory of rapid growth, driven by technological advancements and a rising prevalence of ophthalmological diseases. Valued at $1.84 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $2.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%, and further reach $3.25 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12%. Key factors propelling this growth include the increasing adoption of non-invasive diagnostic tools, expansion of hospital infrastructure, higher healthcare spending in developed nations, and broader reimbursement options.

A surge in the incidence of eye diseases, particularly driven by rising diabetes rates, underscores the market's potential. AI-based OCT is pivotal in diagnosing eye conditions by delivering high-resolution retinal imaging for early detection and continuous monitoring, thus improving clinical efficiency. In May 2024, the CDC reported over 3 million Americans affected by glaucoma, a number expected to double by 2050, highlighting the significant role AI-OCT will play in the future.

Innovations in AI imaging, portable devices, and teleophthalmology solutions are shaping the market landscape. Notably, the introduction of at-home OCT devices is revolutionizing patient care, enabling remote monitoring and enhancing diagnostic accuracy. A case in point is Notal Vision Inc., which in May 2024 received FDA de novo authorization for its SCANLY Home OCT device, designed for self-operated retinal imaging to monitor wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This AI-powered device offers remote, high-resolution monitoring capabilities, which are seamlessly integrated into the healthcare system via secure data transmission to the cloud.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. Topcon Healthcare Inc.'s acquisition of RetInSight GmbH enhances its AI-OCT capabilities and strengthens its digital eye care platform, promoting broader adoption of AI-driven retinal disease management technologies.

The market is dominated by players such as Abbott Laboratories, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Topcon Corporation, and Notal Vision Inc. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth. The geographic focus spans across key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, with major markets in countries like the USA, China, and Japan.

However, fluctuating trade relations and tariffs pose challenges to the industry. The medical equipment sector, particularly its imported components, is affected by recent U.S. tariffs. Manufacturers are adopting strategies such as dual-sourcing and expanding domestic production to mitigate these risks.

Overall, the AI-OCT market is witnessing robust growth thanks to technological innovations, increased healthcare funding, and a rising demand for efficient diagnostic tools, paving the way for advancements in ophthalmology and beyond.

The report delves into the dimensions of the AI OCT market, identifying growth areas and key trends affecting its trajectory. It evaluates the market's interaction with the global economy, demographic trends, and parallel markets, while also examining technological innovations, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer demands.

The analysis includes market characteristics, size, and growth forecasts, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, and strategy insights. Historical and predictive growth by geography is thoroughly mapped out.

Historical and forecast market size analysis covering financial performance, considering pertinent influences such as AI advancements, geopolitical dynamics, and fiscal variables.

Regional and country-specific analysis outlining market magnitude and comparative growth statistics.

Competitor landscape highlighting market shares, leading companies, and significant financial transactions.

By Type: Table Type; Portable

By Technology: Time Domain OCT; Spectral Domain OCT; Swept Source OCT

By Application: Hospitals; Clinics; Other Applications

Table Type: SD-OCT; TD-OCT; SS-OCT; Full-Field OCT; Doppler OCT

Portable: Handheld OCT; Smartphone-based OCT; Point-Of-Care OCT; Compact OCT Units; Wearable OCT

Major Companies: Abbott Laboratories, Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Topcon Corporation, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Analyzes five years of historical data with projections extending ten years into the future.

Data Insights: Provides ratios of market size to related markets, expenditure metrics, and comprehensive data segmentation across regions.

Delivery Format: The report is accessible in PDF, Word, and an Excel Data Dashboard for comprehensive insights.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12% Regions Covered Global

