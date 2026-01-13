Frozen Bakery Market Opportunity and Growth Forecast 2026-2035: A Worldwide Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frozen Bakery Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Frozen Bakery Market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2035. The market expansion is driven by extended shelf life, which enables longer distribution and reduces waste compared to fresh bakery products, as well as labor savings for foodservice operators who require consistent quality without increasing skilled baking staff.

As cold chain infrastructure and last-mile delivery networks improve, frozen bakery products become easier to distribute, store, and list, particularly in regions adopting modern retail formats. New freezing technologies preserve dough structure and post-thaw quality, narrowing the gap between frozen and fresh products.

E-commerce platforms benefit from frozen bakery due to product stability during transit and consistent quality upon delivery. Sustainable cold chains help reduce food loss, estimated at 12% due to insufficient refrigeration, and lower emissions, especially as countries phase down high-GWP refrigerants under global agreements.

Manufacturers are increasingly using whole grains, natural colors, and fewer additives while investing in energy-efficient refrigeration and renewable power. European production dynamics significantly influence the market, with the EU food and drink processing sector generating EUR 1.09 trillion in turnover, bakery products representing the largest employment share at around 34%, providing both domestic consumption and export-scale production.

The fully baked products segment held 58% share in 2024, valued for their "heat-and-serve" convenience across retail freezers, quick-service restaurants, and institutional settings. These products include bread, rolls, and pastries, which are increasingly popular among consumers seeking time-saving options.

The Pizza crusts, flatbreads, and tortillas segment accounted for a 19% share in 2025. Their growth is supported by widespread consumer preference, versatility across retail and foodservice channels, and the ability to serve as bases for various cuisines. The segment continues to expand as innovative flavors, portion sizes, and clean-label ingredients meet evolving consumer demands. Other segments, such as Danish pastries, croissants, and specialty artisan baked goods, are gaining traction due to premiumization trends, health-focused ingredients, and growing adoption in e-commerce and foodservice channels.

U.S. Frozen Bakery Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2035. North America accounted for approximately 27% of the global market in 2025. Growth in the region is supported by rising demand for convenient, ready-to-use products and off-premises dining. The U.S. market benefits from a well-established manufacturing base, with over 160 bakeries reporting significant sales, demonstrating the region's production capacity. Canada's market is expanding alongside modern retail and cross-border brands, though logistics challenges such as truck driver shortages and cold chain equipment losses remain.

Key players operating in the Global Frozen Bakery Market include Grupo Bimbo, Europastry, Pan Pa Ya, General Mills, Rich Products Corporation, Comapan, Don Maiz SAS, Vandemoortele, Patagonia Artisan Bakers, and Aryzta AG. Companies in the Global Frozen Bakery Market are employing diverse strategies to strengthen their presence and market position. They are investing in state-of-the-art freezing and packaging technologies to extend shelf life while preserving taste and texture.

Product innovation, including clean-label ingredients, whole grains, and natural flavors, caters to health-conscious consumers and premium segments. Strategic partnerships with foodservice providers and retail chains help expand distribution channels, while cross-border expansions tap into emerging markets. Firms are also enhancing e-commerce logistics, cold chain capacity, and last-mile delivery capabilities to meet growing online demand.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $20.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Product type

2.2.2 Product form

2.2.3 End user

2.3 TAM analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.4.1 Executive decision points

2.4.2 Critical success factors

2.5 Outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.7.1 By region

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.13 Carbon footprint considerations



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 Latin America

4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Bread & rolls

5.2.1 White bread & rolls

5.2.2 Whole wheat

5.2.3 Multigrain & seeded bread

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Viennoiserie & sweet laminated pastries

5.3.1 Croissants

5.3.2 Danish pastries

5.3.3 Sweet dough rolls

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Cakes, muffins & sweet goods

5.4.1 Cakes

5.4.2 Muffins

5.4.3 Brownies & bars

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Pies, tarts & filled pastries

5.6 Doughnuts & fried sweet goods

5.6.1 Yeast-raised doughnuts

5.6.2 Cake doughnuts

5.6.3 Filled doughnuts

5.6.4 Others

5.7 Waffles, pancakes & griddle products

5.8 Savory baked goods & appetizers

5.9 Pizza crusts, flatbreads & tortillas

5.10 Cookies, biscuits

5.11 Others



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Product Form, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Ready-to-Prove

6.3 Ready-to-Bake

6.4 Fully Baked



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Retail/consumer

7.2.1 Supermarkets & hypermarkets

7.2.2 Convenience stores

7.2.3 Specialty food stores

7.2.4 Online channels/e-commerce

7.3 Foodservice

7.3.1 Hotels, restaurants, and catering (HORECA)

7.3.2 Quick-service restaurants (QSR)

7.3.3 Cafeterias & institutional dining

7.4 Artisan bakeries & in-store bakeries

7.5 Bakery chains

7.6 Institutional/school nutrition programs

7.7 Others



Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Grupo Bimbo

9.2 Europastry

9.3 Pan Pa Ya

9.4 General Mills

9.5 Rich Products Corporation

9.6 Comapan

9.7 Don Maiz

9.8 Vandemoortele

9.9 Patagonia Artisan Bakers

9.10 Aryzta AG

9.11 Canada Bread Company

9.12 Kellogg Company

9.13 BredenMaster

9.14 Conagra Brands

9.15 Associated British Foods

9.16 CSM Bakery Solutions

9.17 Delifrance

9.18 Weston Foods

9.19 Custom Foods



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksui6c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment