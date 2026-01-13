Aviation Fuel Market size worth $ 933.16 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aviation Fuel Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 189 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 933.16 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Revolutionizing Aviation Fuel: New Market Insights Unveiled

In a significant revelation that promises transformative changes in the aviation industry, the latest market analysis report, “Global Aviation Fuel Market,” has been released, offering unprecedented insights into the evolution of aviation fuels worldwide.

Aviation fuel, the lifeblood of airplanes, has taken a leap forward, marked by its superior grade and innovative blends. This specialized petroleum-based or kerosene-derived fuel incorporates diverse kerosene blends like kerosene-biofuel and kerosene-gasoline, employing advanced corrosion inhibitors to ensure safety amidst extreme conditions. Its unique attributes, including lubricity, fluidity, stability, and non-corrosive properties, make it an indispensable choice for commercial airlines and military aircraft.

Key Advantages and Market Dynamics

Aviation gasoline, a preferred choice among airlines, not only enhances fuel efficiency but also reduces operational expenses. It serves a dual purpose by acting as a hydraulic fluid, enabling precise positioning of critical engine components. This innovation ensures optimal performance and underscores its significance in the ever-evolving aviation landscape.

The global aviation fuel market is currently experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by a surge in air travelers, particularly in emerging economies like the Asia Pacific region. The rise in revenue passenger kilometers echoes this growth, fueled by a burgeoning middle class and strategic regulatory initiatives promoting affordable, eco-friendly aviation fuels.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite its remarkable progress, the industry faces challenges in the form of stringent regulations and fluctuating crude oil prices. However, a beacon of hope emerges through sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) research. SAF not only addresses environmental concerns but also reduces carbon emissions significantly, paving the way for a greener aviation future.

Industry Leaders and Conclusion

Recognizing the significance of these advancements, major industry players, including British Petroleum (BP) p.l.c, TOTAL S.A., Chevron Corporation, Sinopec Corp., ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, Oman Oil Company SAOC., and INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LTD., are steering the sector toward a sustainable future.

As the aviation fuel industry surmounts challenges with resilience and embraces innovative solutions, it stands on the cusp of substantial growth. For businesses seeking to navigate this dynamic market, the insights from the “Global Aviation Fuel Market” study report serve as an invaluable compass, guiding investments and strategies in this transformative era.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aviation Fuel Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Aviation Fuel Market into type and end-user, And Geography.

Aviation Fuel Market, by Type Air Turbine Fuel Aviation Biofuel AVGAS



Aviation Fuel Market, by End-User Commercial Military Private



Aviation Fuel Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



