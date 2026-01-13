The Living by Design Virtual Showhouse Returns in 2026 for Its Third Iteration

Dallas, TX, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time since 2023, the Living by Design Virtual Showhouse returns, bringing together 11 top designers and 12 sponsoring brands in a fully virtual experience. The showhouse encourages designers to explore new interpretations of the dream home, with no limits on budget or installation. This freedom allows rare finds and fully realized creative visions to take center stage. Produced by Embello, this year’s showcase features LUXE Interiors + Design as the National Media Partner. Set digitally in Dallas, Texas, the house officially opens for tours in Spring 2026.

“As we enter the third year of our virtual format, we continue to reimagine what a showhouse can be,” says Laiza Cors, founder and CEO of Embello. “With the help of our national media partner, LUXE Interiors + Design, we’re making exceptional design accessible to everyone. Visitors can explore, interact, and even shop the looks directly from the experience, all while giving our designers complete creative freedom. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy inspiring spaces without limits or waste, anytime and anywhere.”

The 2026 Living by Design Showhouse will feature 13 spaces by award-winning design influencers from around the country. Each designer will conceptualize distinct spaces within the 3-bedroom, 3-bath Dallas home, complete with an outdoor patio and pool. 2025 Living by Design Showhouse Design Influencers include:

The virtual experience is digitally crafted by YouSee Studio ’s 3D visualization team, uniting floor plans, detailed renderings, and the furnishings and finishes selected by each designer. Website visitors can explore the home room by room, taking in intricate details directly from their computer screens.

Sponsoring brands will be highlighted throughout the home, including title sponsors Miele and Western Window Systems , Premier sponsor Ferguson Home , and Featured sponsors Baldwin , eggersmann , Emtek , Fabricut, Maxim Lighting , Ortal, Regina Andrew , Stark and Ultrasuede .

“For more than two decades, LUXE Interiors + Design has reported on the design industry while building strong connections with the nation’s leading home design professionals,” says Bobby Bonett, President of SANDOW DESIGN GROUP. “We continue to keep a close pulse on the future of design and media, and this virtual showhouse reflects what is moving the industry forward in an evolving media landscape.”

As visitors fall in love with the showhouse and imagine the designs in their own homes, Embello and its sponsors are giving one lucky winner the chance to bring that vision to life with a $5,000 home upgrade. For more information, a preview of the showhouse, and to enter the sweepstakes, visit here.

###

About Living by Design Virtual Showhouse

Founded by Embello, the preeminent influencer marketing platform for the home and design community, the Living by Design Virtual Showhouse calls on a group of celebrated interior designers and influencers to imagine a completely virtual design showcase. The virtual experience includes amalgamating renderings, floor plan schematics, and products selected by each designer. This first-of-its-kind digital design event allows consumers and designers to engage with a wide variety of home brands with direct path-to-purchase callouts for potential consumers to buy pieces to incorporate into their own design projects. During its impressive inaugural launch in 2022, the showhouse received over 2 million unique visitors. For more information, please visit www.livingbydesignshowhouse.com .

About Embello

Embello is a high-touch influencer marketing agency built by and for the shelter category. Founded by design industry veteran Laiza Cors, Embello was established on the realization that no dedicated agency or platform existed to help home brands navigate the influencer space. Since its inception in 2018, Embello’s network has grown to include more than 10k influencers covering niche categories across home and lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.embello.com .

About LUXE Interiors + Design

LUXE Interiors + Design is the largest residential architecture and design brand in the United States, deeply rooted in the nation’s most influential design markets. For more than two decades, LUXE has connected affluent homeowners, design professionals and industry leaders through authoritative editorial, striking photography and compelling storytelling across print, digital and social platforms. LUXE reaches a highly discerning audience and remains a trusted source for the best in residential design.