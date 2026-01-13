Hyper Automation Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 77,729.72 Million by 2032, Globally, at 25.16% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hyper Automation Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.16% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 16,154.90 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 77,729.72 Million by the end of the forecast period.

As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, Hyper Automation is emerging as a game-changing technology, integrating AI, machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), and advanced analytics to streamline operations and enhance productivity. Our latest report delves into market trends, growth drivers, competitive landscape, and future opportunities, equipping decision-makers with data-driven insights for strategic planning.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Growth Forecast – In-depth analysis of the current market valuation and expected CAGR through 2024 to 2031.

– In-depth analysis of the current market valuation and expected CAGR through 2024 to 2031. Industry Trends & Adoption – Insights into how enterprises across industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and retail are leveraging Hyper Automation.

– Insights into how enterprises across industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and retail are leveraging Hyper Automation. Competitive Landscape – Profiling of key players, including leading automation software providers, AI innovators, and system integrators.

– Profiling of key players, including leading automation software providers, AI innovators, and system integrators. Regional Analysis – Growth prospects across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key markets.

– Growth prospects across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key markets. Investment & Innovation Trends – Emerging technologies and major funding initiatives driving market expansion.





Why This Report Matters

With organizations aiming to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve business agility, Hyper Automation is set to redefine industries. This report serves as a strategic guide for C-level executives, IT leaders, automation solution providers, and investors seeking to capitalize on the market’s rapid growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Hyper Automation Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Hyper Automation Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Digital Transformation Initiatives: Global enterprises are driving digital transformation to improve efficiency, save costs, and increase agility. The Hyper Automation Market is growing as firms use AI, RPA, and machine learning to automate complicated procedures. This trend is transforming industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, allowing for real-time decision-making and seamless operations. Companies that invest in automation solutions receive a considerable competitive advantage, boosting market demand.

Increasing Adoption of AI and Advanced Analytics: The rapid progress of AI, cognitive computing, and predictive analytics is changing the automation environment. The Hyper Automation Market is rapidly expanding as businesses use AI-powered automation technologies to optimise operations, detect anomalies, and improve customer experiences. The demand for intelligent automation solutions is increasing as businesses seek to increase operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making, offering new revenue prospects for automation suppliers.

Demand for Scalable and Cost-Effective Solutions: Enterprises are increasingly prioritising scalable automation solutions to boost productivity while reducing operating expenses. The Hyper Automation Market is gaining traction as businesses seek end-to-end automation solutions that integrate seamlessly with legacy systems, cloud platforms, and IoT networks. The use of cost-effective, scalable automation frameworks is helping businesses optimise workflows, maximise ROI, and remain competitive in an era of digital disruption.

Market Restraint

High Initial Implementation Costs and Complexity: While Hyper Automation has numerous benefits, its high implementation costs and integration difficulties present considerable challenges. Many businesses, particularly SMEs, struggle with the first investment in AI, RPA, and cloud-based automation solutions. The necessity for major infrastructure upgrades and competent personnel raises the financial burden, thereby delaying adoption rates and impeding market expansion. Vendors must address cost-effectiveness to stimulate greater adoption.

Security and Compliance Concerns in Automation: As firms incorporate automation into mission-critical processes, data security, regulatory compliance, and cyber risks become significant considerations. The Hyper Automation Market has hurdles as companies manage demanding regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO requirements. Unauthorised access, data breaches, and AI biases can influence adoption, demanding robust security frameworks and governance models to assure compliance and develop company trust in automation solutions.

Resistance to Change and Workforce Displacement Fears: The shift towards Hyper Automation raises worries about worker displacement, which has sparked opposition from employees and stakeholders. Many organisations struggle with the move due to a lack of automation knowledge and concern about job layoffs. Change management remains a significant obstacle to automation implementation. To maximise the benefits of automation, businesses must focus on upskilling personnel, cultivating a digital transformation culture, and using hybrid workforce models.

Geographical Dominance

North America leads the Hyper Automation Market, owing to rapid AI use, robust digital infrastructure, and significant R&D investments. The United States dominates, with big IT firms developing in RPA, AI, and analytics, driving industry growth. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a growth hotspot, with China, India, and Japan investing in automation in the BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Regional innovations accelerate acceptance, leading to competitive differentiation and revenue growth.

Key Players

The “Global Hyper Automation Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, IBM, Microsoft, Pegasystems, Appian, WorkFusion, Kofax, NICE Systems.

Hyper Automation Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Hyper Automation Market into Technology, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Organization Size and Geography.

Hyper Automation Market, by Technology Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Business Process Management (BPM) Natural Language Processing (NLP) Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Digital Twins Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Predictive Analytics





Hyper Automation Market, by Deployment



On-premise Cloud-based





Hyper Automation Market, by Industry Vertical



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Retail and eCommerce IT and Telecom Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Government and Public Sector Real Estate and Construction



Hyper Automation Market, by Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises





Hyper Automation Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



